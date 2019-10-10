Poll panel will take action if candidates sought votes in name of caste: CEC Sunil Arora

The Election Commission on Thursday reviewed the preparation for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls and said it will take strong action if any candidate is found seeking votes in the name of caste or during religious functions. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the Commission has deployed the maximum number of central forces' companies this time for the elections. He, however, did not specify the number.

Arora was accompanied by election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.

The full commission was on a two-day visit to review preparations for the Haryana assembly elections. It held meetings with representatives of various political parties and senior officials, including the chief secretary and the DGP of the Haryana government.

An effective mechanism is being set up for smooth conduct of the electoral process, he said. Arora said the commission has directed the officials concerned to make fool proof arrangements in sensitive and vulnerable areas of the state.

Action will be take if any candidate found seeking votes in the name of caste or during religious gatherings, he said.

He informed that the state authorities had assured of deploying more forces and holding flag marches in vulnerable areas.

The ECI also warned the state officials concerned of taking a "very harsh action" if they were found to be partial and there was lack of neutrality on their part during the assembly elections.

He further said that there was no change in the ceiling of election expenditure.

When asked if the national issues like abrogation of Article 370 was being used for political gains, Arora said, "The provision was scrapped by Parliament, not me or you."

Arora said representatives of political outfits have sought action against those who seek votes on the basis of caste and religion. They have been asked to give instances of such incidents to poll officials, he said, adding that during meeting, they did not give specific instance on the same.

He also lauded Haryana for doing best work in terms of identification of voters of persons with disabilities. "10,000 to 11,000 volunteers will be deployed to facilitate PWD voters," he said.