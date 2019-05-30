Politics | Young trouble in store for the Congress

Valay Singh

As Narendra Modi gets ready to be sworn in as Prime Minister for his second term, the developments in the Congress, India’s grand old party, are grim.

In December, soon after the Congress chose Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, and Bhupesh Baghel as chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh respectively, the party leadership and its supporters hoped ­­that the internecine factionalism that plagues the Congress had been dealt with.

For Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh the understanding seemed to have been that the older generation of leaders, such as Gehlot and Kamal Nath, would lead the party given the slim majorities in their respective states. Congress President Rahul Gandhi persuaded younger and formidable leaders such as Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia to wait till the Lok Sabha polls. It was said that experience was needed to steady the Congress ship. Now, the ship has all but sunk. From a disastrous 44 seats in 2014, the Congress tally in 2019 polls stands at a measly 52.

Gandhi’s much-publicised dream of making the Congress democratic and youth-oriented too lies in tatters. Gandhi himself resembles a man who lost the battle as soon as it began. The sense of déjà vu is palpable: in 2014, after its worst performance ever, platitudinous noises of reform had emanated from the invincible coterie that surrounds the Gandhi family. It was said that now the party had learnt its lessons, that it would now democratise the party and bring in fresh blood; that the hereditary and often unelectable overlords would be put in their place.

Given the abysmal performance again, similar wisdom is being floated around. However, the Congress seems to remain ‘change-proof’. After ‘insisting’ on resigning, Gandhi, it seems is going to be appointed head of the Congress parliamentary party; meanwhile, his resignation remains unaccepted. This inability to take political risks is likely to have a fallout in the states as well.

To be fair, it is not an easy choice. A Gandhi at the top keeps the party together but strengthens the criticism of dynastic rule. However, even having a non-Gandhi as Congress President will not thwart critics from calling that person a puppet of the Gandhi family.

In Karnataka, despite resistance from within, the Congress showed political pragmatism by playing junior ally to Janata Dal (Secular). It remains to be seen how long the Congress-JD(S) combine lasts in the face of frequent attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to regain power.

In Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the slim-majority Congress governments are facing existential threats from the BJP, and from within. In Madhya Pradesh, an unexpected horror has unfolded for the Congress. Scindia lost his family borough of Guna to his former aide, and of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Congress could win only in Chindwara, Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s constituency. Along with the Modi-Balakot factor, Scindia’s supporters attribute this defeat to him not being made chief minister.

In neighbouring Rajasthan too the Congress drew a blank despite winning two Lok Sabha seats in 2018. Here too, given the wafer-thin majority, Gehlot was made the CM. Pilot was told the party needed Gehlot’s expertise in steering the ship through the general elections. Ironically, Gehlot’s son lost in Jodhpur, a constituency that was considered a Gehlot stronghold. The Congress has truly hit its political nadir in these two states where a proxy war between rival faction rages at the moment.

After May 23, serious infighting — Congress’s perennial bane — has resurfaced among Congress factions in MP and Rajasthan. In Rajasthan, a large section of the party wants Pilot to be made the CM given that Gehlot has failed to deliver. In MP, MLAs backed by Scindia are openly demanding his elevation to the post of chief minister and/or PCC chief. In both states, party workers argue that only young leaders can revive the party and ensure that Congress governments don’t fall.

Chhattisgarh is relatively more stable as the Congress has a brute majority in the state — however, the three-way tussle between Tamradhwaj Sahu, TS Singhdeo and Baghel could damage the party.

For the Congress to survive and recover from this mortal defeat, it has to be seen to be doing things differently and justly. It can hardly attract more voters by repeating the same pattern of post-defeat offers to resign before things return to normal. At the moment the buzz doing the rounds in Jaipur and Delhi is that Pilot would be appointed as the working president of the party. The irony that this post is being created to keep a Gandhi as president and thus keep the Congress united is not lost on anybody.

While analysing this crushing loss, the Congress would do well to remember that it is its own culture of chronic nepotism, elitism and political skulduggery that has helped the BJP decimate the Opposition. Without addressing these problems the party will not be able to climb out of the deep hole it finds itself in.

Young Congress workers believe this can only happen if the ambitions of younger leaders such as Pilot and Scindia are fulfilled. It might cause minor upheavals in the beginning but in the long run it is them the party will need.