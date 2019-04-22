App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Politics | When will women's representation in Parliament become a reality?

Why does India continue to suffer from dismal representation of women in politics? Can the country ensure that political decision-making is not merely a ‘man’s business’ anymore?

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Varsha Pillai

Indian women comprise around half the population, yet in 2014, there were only 66 women were elected in the 16th Lok Sabha polls. In the country’s first Parliament there were 22 women, in last 67 years we have only increased this by 42 more.

The dismal picture of women’s participation at the highest level of decision-making within the government should ring alarm bells among political parties and politicians alike. However, even as political parties swear by having great women party workers, the actual number of seats given to women candidates in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, is indicative enough of the kind of commitment that parties have towards enhancing women’s representation in active politics. Only a couple of mainstream political parties, such as the Trinamool Congress and the Biju Janata Dal have gone beyond mere symbolism to actually being invested in all seriousness towards the goal of better representation of women for the Lok Sabha.

The manifestoes of India’s two large parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, showcases a stated commitment towards reserving 33% of the seats in Parliament and state assemblies for women — a claim avowed far too often in manifestoes and rarely discussed once parties are in power. Gender inequity is often postured as an issue that only women need to be concerned about, is one that essentially weakens the country and its actual progress. Gender inequity when seen within political representation as well speaks volumes of the innate male sexist fiefdom that politics has transformed into.

related news

The women’s reservation bill was first introduced by former Prime Minister Deve Gowda in the1990s, and again, 11 years ago, by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). However, uninterested Lok Sabha members (largely male) ensured that the status quo remained, which resulted in the lapsing of the bill after the House dissolved.

Power and politics, which are often sides of the same coin, are so constructed that it disallows women from both access and entry into such domains. Stereotypical notions of gender roles and gender prejudices often rule the minds of party leaders while selecting candidates for elections. Female political leaders who manage to break the proverbial glass ceiling in the political echelons have often been confronted with blatant mansplaining, misogyny and patriarchy.

Tara Krishnaswamy, co-founder of Shakti, a non-partisan citizen’s group that is working towards equal representation of women in politics, believes that given the lackadaisical movement towards gender equity for women in politics, it is now for the larger public to take forward this demand to ensure that there is actual change, and not just empty promises. There are others who have also been working towards the goal of better representation of women in politics in India, such as Aleyamma Vijayan, the secretary, Sakhi Women’s Resource Centre, and organisations such as the Women Power Connect and Ekal Nari Shakti Sangathan.

UNWomen states that there is evidence to prove that women in political leadership roles ensure decision-making processes are improved and often champion issues such as gender-based violence, gender equality laws and childcare among others. The UN report also stated that India women legislators are far more effective than their male counterparts in enhancing economic growth in their constituencies. The report also claimed that more often than not these women representatives have no criminal charges against them and were very conscientious about their jobs hence attended almost all sessions in Parliament.

One wonders with all this evidence, why does India continue to suffer from dismal representation of women in politics. Does the country want to truly live by what it claims in its preamble, in its full letter and spirit? Can the country rise above the deeply-entrenched patriarchy and ensure that political decision-making is not merely a ‘man’s business’ anymore?

Varsha Pillai is a development professional and a volunteer with Shakti. Views are personal.

For more Opinion pieces, click here.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 08:30 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Women's Reservation Bill

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Written Update: White Walkers reach ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Katrina Kaif comes onboard Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, confirmed to c ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs RCB: Despite Dhoni's brilliant 84, RCB def ...

Exclusive: Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty call for these yummilicious ...

Aditi Rao Hydari isn't perturbed about not being at the top in Bollywo ...

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Exclusive: Anees Bazmee, who shot Salman Khan’s Ready in Sri Lanka, ...

SpiceJet Repaints Grounded Jet Airways' Boeing 737 Planes with Own Liv ...

This South African Singer is a Hit for Singing Six Variations of the H ...

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 to be Announced by Himachal Pradesh Board Shor ...

HPBOSE 12 Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Scores Shortl ...

HP Board 12th result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly; L ...

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Class 12 Sc ...

PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG a ...

HP Board 12th Result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly in ...

IPL 2019 | Wanted Dhoni to Hit Through Off-Side On Last Ball: Patel

Seven arrested as Sri Lanka bombings death toll passes 200

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Gujarat LS polls: For Godhra Muslims, development is key poll issue; p ...

'Nyay' scheme will help restart 'economic engine': Manmohan Singh

Congress not expected to get majority in Lok Sabha polls; post-poll al ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 11,700; RIL sli ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Top brokerage calls for April 22: CLSA maintains 'buy' on RIL, HDFC Ba ...

Oil prices rise on decline in US drilling activity, OPEC supply cuts

'Rahul Gandhi's real name is Rahul Vincy,' says Yogi Adityanath while ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 recap: As White Walkers reach Winte ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 after 8 explosions in churches, hot ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Premier League: Sloppy Arsenal's top-four ambitions suffer setback as ...

Jet Airways collapse: Govt must put brakes on open sky policy; privati ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Deshpande chronicles India's 4,500-year-old traditio ...

Realme 3 Pro to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the ev ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.