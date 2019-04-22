Politics | When will women's representation in Parliament become a reality?

Varsha Pillai

Indian women comprise around half the population, yet in 2014, there were only 66 women were elected in the 16th Lok Sabha polls. In the country’s first Parliament there were 22 women, in last 67 years we have only increased this by 42 more.

The dismal picture of women’s participation at the highest level of decision-making within the government should ring alarm bells among political parties and politicians alike. However, even as political parties swear by having great women party workers, the actual number of seats given to women candidates in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, is indicative enough of the kind of commitment that parties have towards enhancing women’s representation in active politics. Only a couple of mainstream political parties, such as the Trinamool Congress and the Biju Janata Dal have gone beyond mere symbolism to actually being invested in all seriousness towards the goal of better representation of women for the Lok Sabha.

The manifestoes of India’s two large parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, showcases a stated commitment towards reserving 33% of the seats in Parliament and state assemblies for women — a claim avowed far too often in manifestoes and rarely discussed once parties are in power. Gender inequity is often postured as an issue that only women need to be concerned about, is one that essentially weakens the country and its actual progress. Gender inequity when seen within political representation as well speaks volumes of the innate male sexist fiefdom that politics has transformed into.

The women’s reservation bill was first introduced by former Prime Minister Deve Gowda in the1990s, and again, 11 years ago, by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). However, uninterested Lok Sabha members (largely male) ensured that the status quo remained, which resulted in the lapsing of the bill after the House dissolved.

Power and politics, which are often sides of the same coin, are so constructed that it disallows women from both access and entry into such domains. Stereotypical notions of gender roles and gender prejudices often rule the minds of party leaders while selecting candidates for elections. Female political leaders who manage to break the proverbial glass ceiling in the political echelons have often been confronted with blatant mansplaining, misogyny and patriarchy.

Tara Krishnaswamy, co-founder of Shakti, a non-partisan citizen’s group that is working towards equal representation of women in politics, believes that given the lackadaisical movement towards gender equity for women in politics, it is now for the larger public to take forward this demand to ensure that there is actual change, and not just empty promises. There are others who have also been working towards the goal of better representation of women in politics in India, such as Aleyamma Vijayan, the secretary, Sakhi Women’s Resource Centre, and organisations such as the Women Power Connect and Ekal Nari Shakti Sangathan.

UNWomen states that there is evidence to prove that women in political leadership roles ensure decision-making processes are improved and often champion issues such as gender-based violence, gender equality laws and childcare among others. The UN report also stated that India women legislators are far more effective than their male counterparts in enhancing economic growth in their constituencies. The report also claimed that more often than not these women representatives have no criminal charges against them and were very conscientious about their jobs hence attended almost all sessions in Parliament.

One wonders with all this evidence, why does India continue to suffer from dismal representation of women in politics. Does the country want to truly live by what it claims in its preamble, in its full letter and spirit? Can the country rise above the deeply-entrenched patriarchy and ensure that political decision-making is not merely a ‘man’s business’ anymore?

Varsha Pillai is a development professional and a volunteer with Shakti. Views are personal.