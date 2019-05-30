Politics | What the future holds for BJP's allies in NDA

Kamlendra Kanwar

In the 2014 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rode high on the ‘Modi Wave’. The BJP on its own crossed the half-way mark in Parliament and to a certain extent this reduced the political bargaining power of the allies. Given this, the allies might have expected to be in a better position this time around.

However, their hopes were belied on May 23 when the results showed that the BJP exceeded its 2014 tally by 21 seats. Once again, the NDA emerged as a formidable force, and the stamp of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sustained rapport with the masses was visible in its enormity.

Not only has the BJP by itself managed a comfortable majority, the allies are all set to haggle for more representation in the council of ministers for their parties hoping for more important portfolios and pinning hopes of an improved seat-sharing deal in subsequent assembly elections.

It’ll be interesting to see the position of these allies and what could be in store for them.

The principal partners in the NDA would indeed be the Shiv Sena with its 18 members of the 23 seats it contested, the Janata Dal (United) with 16 of the 17 contested seats and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) with six of the six seats it contested from.

Not to be brushed aside would be the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which won two of the 10 seats it contested from, because its leader, octogenarian Parkash Singh Badal commands Modi’s respect. Similar is the case of Apna Dal, which won both the seats it contested from in Uttar Pradesh.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which won just one of the 20 seats it contested from in Tamil Nadu, will have much soul-searching to do even as the BJP seeks to build bridges with the DMK, which has swept the state.

The Shiv Sena was doubtlessly a hard nut to crack for the BJP in the last five years. While the two parties shared power in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena was constantly lashing out at the BJP. Whether they would be able to work out a seat-sharing arrangement for the assembly polls later this year remains to be seen, but the Sena would doubtlessly seek to extract its pound of flesh. The last time around, the BJP had far outnumbered Shiv Sena in seats won in the assembly when they fought the polls without an alliance. This time, the Sena will be desperate to win more seats than the BJP to foist a chief minister of its own.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Sharad Pawar lost out heavily by aligning with the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. That it may explore getting close to the BJP could be a possibility but so long as the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance stands, a formal BJP link with NCP is unlikely.

While seat-sharing for the assembly would be a bone of contention later, Shiv Sena would seek greater representation this time around in the Union council of ministers. Some muscle-flexing is well on the cards.

The JD(U) with 16 seats in the new Lok Sabha has already sent out signals that it would expect good representation in the council of ministers and that it is already pushing hard for a special package for Bihar. Ram Bilas Paswan’s LJP and the SAD would seek more berths in the council of ministers.

While the BJP is under no compulsion to forge new alliances being well above the threshold level, it would look for greater manoeuvrability by forging an alliance with Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress, which has got a massive mandate, bagging 22 seats, mauling N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the Lok Sabha polls and decimating the TDP challenge in the assembly.

Jagan is stern on the demand for a special status for Andhra Pradesh, which the BJP is wary of granting because it could open up a Pandora’s Box with other states seeking the same. Nevertheless, the BJP would want to pull Jagan to its side meeting the party half-way.

The BJP will have second thoughts about its ties with K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), first because the BJP has managed to make inroads in Telangana by winning four of the 17 seats there, and second, because the TRS has a tie-up with the state’s Muslim minority with its brazen appeasement policy which would be anathema to BJP’s supporters.