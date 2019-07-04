Politics | Time is running out for the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka

Kamlendra Kanwar

There is no escape from the reality that Karnataka’s Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition is on the brink with two Congress MLAs, Vijaynagar legislator Anand Singh and Gokak legislator Ramesh Jarkiholi, recently resigning and there are many disgruntled members contemplating the same. With the two resignations the Congress-JD(S) combine has a wafer-thin majority.

Across the state, governance is in a shambles; poll promises have been largely ignored, the state is staring at a water crisis, and corruption is continuing unabated — all these are prescriptions for an angry populace. The fissures in the coalition are for all to see.

The recent Lok Sabha elections in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 26 (including one BJP-backed independent) of the 28 seats in Karnataka was a clear warning that the electorate was disillusioned with the Congress-JD(S) coalition. Unfortunately, the HD Kumaraswamy-led government is not ready to learn any lessons from it.

The seeds of the estrangement between the alliance partners were planted at the time of government formation when the Congress high command entrusted former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah the responsibility of coordinating between the coalition partners. Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy have been at daggers drawn since the former quit the JD(S) years ago.

The coalition partners see each other’s hand in the defeat of their candidates in the Lok Sabha polls, and this has further worsened the ties The defeat of the alliance candidates has convinced many legislators that the people would punish them for poor governance when the assembly polls are next held. This is why many of them are open to joining the BJP.

What has further queered the pitch for the Congress is the scathing criticism of the state party leadership by its senior leader and former minister Roshan Baig. Baig’s criticism embarrassed the party leadership and it was no surprise when he was suspended and a show cause notice slapped on him.

The Congress’ troubles have increased with party President Rahul Gandhi quitting and the party yet to find a suitable replacement. This state of flux at the central level has had its effect on the state units as well.

Many Congress legislators, such as Singh, were hoping to be inducted into Kumaraswamy’s Cabinet during the last reshuffle, and got disgruntled when their names did not figure. Singh, however, needed a pretext to quit and chose the government’s decision to sell 3,666 acres of land to Jindal Steel in Ballari district. He denied that he had fallen prey to BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’, an alleged plan to topple the government and form a BJP government in the state.

What would have further annoyed the Congress leaders was that in the reshuffle two independent MLAs were inducted into the Cabinet.

In retaliation to the Congress resignations, Dinesh Gundu Rao hinted that the coalition in turn would woo BJP legislators.

Despite all this if the state government has not fallen it is because the BJP high command has not given the green signal to state party chief BS Yeddyurappa to go ahead with the toppling game for fear of adverse publicity.

Yeddyurappa’s earlier stints as Chief Minister were also far from glorious. He got embroiled in controversies and had to spend time behind bars in 2011.Yeddyurappa is not the ideal leader the BJP would want to project, but there is no alternative at the moment. DV Sadananda Gowda was tried out and so was Jagadish Shettar but both failed to make a mark.

Much of the showdown is expected to take place on July 12 when the monsoon session of the assembly starts. While there is no love lost between the Congress and the JD(S), both parties know that for their survival they desperately need each other. Time is fast running out for this coalition that has been an epitome of non-performance and unfulfilled promises.