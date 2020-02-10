Politics | The stalemate over CAA must come to an end

Kamlendra Kanwar

A full-blown constitutional crisis is on hand, with the Centre and some opposition-ruled states on a collision course on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Indian version of federalism is on test as here’s a case where Parliament have passed the legislation and it was duly signed by the President, while the Opposition was still to get its act together.

If the Congress and its fellow travellers were so sensitive to what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was doing, they could have mobilised support for their stand in the Rajya Sabha where the BJP did not have a majority. Instead, they locked the stables only after the horses had bolted.

They now insist that the CAA violates the basic structure of the Constitution and hope that the Act will be struck down by the Supreme Court. The apex court, however, has not taken up the case yet, and has refused to stay the Act in the interim.

Evidently, the judiciary is wary of seeming to be encroaching on the sphere of the legislature and disturbing the balance in the federal structure. The apex court could well have averted the stalemate but it chose to drag its feet.

The critics of the legislation cite the Preamble to the Constitution, which clearly mentions secularism as a guiding principle and Article 14 (which guarantees equality before law and non-discrimination) and avers that since these principles have been violated by the Act, the legislation must be revoked.

The votaries of the legislation, however, point out that the basis of the legislation is the discrimination that non-Muslims, including Hindus, Christians, Parsis, Jains in, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have faced in these Muslim-majority states so there is no justification for Muslims from these countries to seek shelter in India on grounds of discrimination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly sought to allay the apprehensions of Indian Muslims that they could face deportation under the new law. However, apprehensive of the BJP’s record of dealing with Muslims, many of them are tending to believe the worst.

The BJP at the Centre has sought to encourage fears that the Congress and like-minded parties are being spurred on by Pakistan, which has a stake in destabilising India. Consequently, the focus has shifted to nationalism, which the BJP used to keep its focus on during the campaign for the Delhi elections.

It is difficult to imagine how long the Opposition can sustain the campaign against the CAA. The judiciary too cannot keep the important issue in cold storage indefinitely. An escape route for the Opposition could be to accept the CAA and focus its ire on the National Register for Citizens (NRC). However, right now, the Opposition is clinging on to hope that the apex court would declare the CAA unconstitutional and that they would be able to embarrass the government. On February 10, the Supreme Court observed that the protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi “can’t block the entire city”. It will next hear the matter on February 17.

Passing resolutions against a central law does not absolve states of the responsibility of implementing it. West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh would need to appreciate this sooner than later if the federal structure is to be respected.

The federal principle is crucial to the sustenance of the constitutional edifice and any attempt to dilute or erode it must be discouraged. If the CAA is not declared unconstitutional, no state must be allowed to trample over it. There must be a clear stipulation that the Act must be implemented in letter and spirit.

If, however, the apex court strikes down the CAA, the Centre must not devise steps to bring about its backdoor entry. It is important that the issue be resolved one way or another at the earliest. There can hardly be any merit in prolonging the confrontation between the Centre and some states.