Politics | The shifting political sands of Bihar

Bihar's murky politics is akin to shifting sand dunes which change drastically whenever the storm of assembly election arrives. These dunes are again set to shift as the state is scheduled for elections in November. Yet again one can ‘expect the unexpected’ from Bihar politics.

Signs of that storm have started appearing. On January 13, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Sanjay Paswan heaped praise over Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav a few hours after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the assembly.

At a press conference Paswan said, “Tejashwi Yadav is an intelligent and energetic leader and has tremendous possibilities. We will welcome him if he is willing to join the NDA... We never said that Bihar should be RJD free. In Bihar, the power of [the] RJD should stay because it is the only opposition in the state, not [the] Congress or any other political party.”

The BJP leader went on to say that politics is a game of possibilities and that the BJP would form a new alliance if its alliance with Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) (JDU) fell through.

The message was loud and clear and meant only for one person — Nitish Kumar. It’s fair to deduct that Paswan couldn’t have made such a major statement without consent from the BJP’s top leadership: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah.

The only denial that has come about is from the RJD, which is understandable as the RJD wouldn’t like any speculations when the elections are a good nine to 10 months away. The RJD dismissed any chances of an alliance with the BJP when its former state president Ram Chandra Purve said, “[The] RJD was formed on the principles of social justice, secularism and socialism. We prefer ideology to power.”

Yet, on January 16, Shah, while speaking in Vaishali in Bihar, said, “I want to end all rumours by declaring this here in the open — the next assembly election in Bihar will be fought under the leadership of Nitish Kumar…. Lalu Prasad (RJD chief), who is in jail in corruption cases, may go on dreaming that our coalition will come apart. But he should know that the NDA has led Bihar out of his lantern age (an allusion to RJD’s poll symbol) to the LED era.”

This is a typical blow hot, blow cold tactics — the state unit leader blows hot, while the central leadership blows cold. Both achieve their purpose of sending the message to a clever but mercurial ally.

Clearly, the BJP’s leadership isn’t happy with the way Kumar has gone hammer and tongs against the BJP over issues such as the NRC, the National Population Register (NPR) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), even though his party supported the citizenship Bill in Parliament and was instrumental in its passing.

The BJP was already miffed with Kumar for not restraining JDU leaders such as Prashant Kishor (JDU national vice-president) and Pavan Kumar Varma (national general secretary) for criticising the NRC, the NPR and the CAA.

All this is over and above the JDU's demand for more seats for the party within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the November elections.

Within a few weeks of the JDU supporting the citizenship Bill, Kumar shifted his position by saying in the assembly that he was open to debate over the citizenship and the NPR issues. He initially agreed to the NPR but has now sought for ‘extra details’.

What riled the BJP the most was Kumar’s attacks on the NRC. The Chief Minister not only rejected the NRC but also said he was ready for debates over the CAA and the NPR in the assembly. For the BJP, Kumar’s recent conduct is reminiscent of its erstwhile Maharashtra ally, the Shiv Sena.

It’s in this context that the BJP has been challenging Kumar over his claim as the NDA’s CM face. On January 8, Paswan said that the people of Bihar are “tired of Nitish Kumar” and want to see a BJP leader as their CM.

Of late, BJP’s allies have been sticking out like sore thumbs. While the national party is still smarting under the humiliation the Shiv Sena heaped over it in Maharashtra, in Jharkhand too the BJP found its allies difficult to handle. Consequently, it lost power in both the states. In past 15 months, the BJP has lost power in five states (the other three being Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan) while somehow managing to retain power in Haryana with the help of Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) after having fought the elections against him.

The BJP has started its tug of war with Nitish Kumar well ahead of the assembly polls to rein him in and avert a Shiv Sena-type disaster. Given this, Bihar is now open to every political combination.