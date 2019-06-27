Politics | The fears surrounding simultaneous elections are exaggerated

K Raveendran

The idea of ‘one nation, one poll’ has moved beyond discussion forums, with the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government announcing the constitution of a committee to examine the practical aspects of its implementation even as opposition to the concept has mounted. The Congress and a few other political parties have opposed the move on the ground that it is impractical and unworkable. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress finds it hasty; the Left parties oppose it most vehemently as anti-democratic and unconstitutional. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati thinks the plan is part of BJP’s ‘manipulative’ agenda.

At the conceptual level, the biggest opposition is over situations where an incumbent government could fall due to loss of majority or dissolution of the House ahead of time. At the practical level, the opposition seems to stem from fears of tenures of some of the state governments getting abridged as a result of synchronising of Parliament and assembly elections. However, the fears over simultaneous elections becoming undemocratic and against the federal structure of the Constitution question the wisdom of the Indian electorate. None of the parties have managed to satisfactorily explain these fears. In hopeless situations such as that in Jammu & Kashmir, there is always the option of Governor’s and President’s Rule, perhaps with a new provision for institutionalised consultations with political parties of the state concerned.

If the parties maintain their stated positions, they are by implication questioning the democratic basis of independent India’s first four elections, which were held simultaneously for Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The cycle was broken only in 1971 due to dissolution of certain assemblies in 1968 and 1969 as well as the dissolution of the Lok Sabha in 1970.

The Leftists as well as Banerjee are worried that simultaneous elections will favour the single dominant national party and go against regional parties. Like many other questionable approaches of both, this amounts to questioning the ability of the Indian electorate to make a considered choice about who should rule them. Such an assumption is more undemocratic than the fault that they allege in simultaneous polls.

The objection that simultaneous elections will leave no scope for the governments to fall either at the Centre or the states is no longer sustainable, considering that coalition politics has taken hold as a regular feature of Indian democracy. We have the example of Karnataka, where even a hung assembly could not prevent the formation of a new government. It is more democratic that in the event of an incumbent government falling, the parties regroup and put up a credible front to take up the mantle for the remaining duration of a House’s tenure. Karnataka showed that even parties fighting each other could come together after the polls should the situation demand.

From the perspective of practicality, India may be at the best juncture to put a new election cycle in place in the next three to four years with minimum disruption to the life of the state assemblies. Most state governments whose tenure may be affected by adjustments are governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the NDA; with only a few states such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala being problematic on account of being ruled by opposition parties. Perhaps Tamil Nadu is a major worry as MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), a staunch player in the opposition camp, is widely expected to win the next election. There is uncertainty over West Bengal, but whether Banerjee is likely to make it a third time remains highly unpredictable. In Kerala, even the ruling Left Democratic Front does not believe that it has any chance of coming back to power in 2021. Most importantly, the Modi government may be in a position to push through all the constitutional amendments required to effect the change. A timeframe falling in 2023 seems to fit the bill eminently.

Interestingly, simultaneous elections in India coincided with an era in which a national leader enjoyed enormous primacy in India’s politics. Leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi enjoyed supreme command over the party and the government of their time; it was virtually impossible to think of anyone else with comparable stature. By bringing his party back to power with a bigger majority, Modi has joined that elite club.

A major part of the opposition to the idea is borne out of obsession against Modi and his national appeal. Many parties fear that Modi is capable of extending the one nation, one poll idea to add ‘one party, one leader’ as well. Such has been Modi’s dominance over national politics. He has managed to virtually convert the election into a presidential-type one, making it all about himself and his appeal all the way. This is a real worry for the opposition parties and they may not be much off the mark.