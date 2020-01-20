Politics | The Dhingra report on 1984 riots and its effect on Delhi elections

Valay Singh

Weeks before the February 8 Delhi election yet another report on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots appears to have found what the previous, at least 10 such inquiry commissions and probes have well-established in one way or another: that the riots were well-organised, the rioters in many cases enjoyed political patronage and that the police was complicit: it either actively aided rioting mobs or looked the other way as Sikhs were pillaged and burnt.

On October 31, 1984, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was gunned down by her Sikh bodyguards whom she had insisted on keeping as part of her personal security against the advice of intelligence and security agencies. In the wake of her assassination mobs went on a rampage across the country, and killed nearly 3,000 Sikhs in Delhi alone.

The SN Dhingra Committee’s report has come at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is struggling to find its rhythm ahead of the Delhi polls and is facing internal divisions in its state unit. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has released its list of candidates for all 70 seats in Delhi and has begun campaigning at full steam. The BJP has released its first list of 57 candidates and the Congress has released its first list with 54 candidates.

Given the 35 per cent Sikh-Punjabi vote bears a huge influence in Delhi, the report will certainly give the BJP and its ally a good stick to beat the Congress with. The report is likely to feature in election rallies in Sikh-dominated constituencies, such as Hari Nagar, Kalkaji, Shahdara and Rajouri Garden, besides the other 18 constituencies where Sikhs and Punjabis wield considerable clout.

However, given that the Congress is considered ‘wiped out’ in Delhi it would be interesting to see the extent to which the BJP will use the Dhingra Committee report against the grand old party. BJP supporters, as well as those disgruntled with the AAP, have always targeted the party and Kejriwal for joining hands with the ‘corrupt’ Congress in its short-lived first government 2013.

In recent times too the AAP and the Congress have played coy with each other and have often been on the same side of the political divide, especially with regard to issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The BJP’s strategy is likely to be to attack the AAP for joining hands with the Congress and bring back the taint of anti-Sikh pogrom of 1984 to tarnish the AAP by association. It is a somewhat farfetched and tenuous link to establish, but given the widespread popularity of the AAP in Delhi, the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are likely to use the report to the hilt to further their chances in the elections.

Losing no time, senior BJP leader and central minister Prakash Javadekar attacked the Congress by saying, “Congress’s hand (also its symbol) is with anti-Sikh rioters”.

Though the Justice Dhingra Committee report has not been made public certain details about its findings and recommendations have emerged in the media. It has indicted the Delhi Police for failures in prosecution, registration of omnibus FIRs and allowing the accused to get away. It is not clear whether the report names Kamal Nath, senior Congress leader and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Nath’s name has long been mired in allegations that he too was seen inciting anti-Sikh mobs at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi. Nath has always maintained that he was in fact urging the mob to not indulge in violence.

In September, the two-member Dhingra committee was asked by the home ministry to reopen the case against Kamal Nath. The order was the result of a petition filed by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, an SAD MLA from Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. The SAD is a long-time ally of the BJP. It is not yet clear whether Nath has been indicted by the report in any way. Sajjan Kumar, another senior Congress leader from Delhi, is serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of inciting crowds to kill Sikhs.

Over the 36 years since the anti-Sikh riots took place, at least 400 accused have been found guilty and sentenced by various courts, but a closure has evaded the victims who maintain that senior politicians who incited and controlled mobs have been let off. Besides Kumar, another Congress leader and former minister HKL Bhagat has been convicted of leading armed mobs in the 1984 violence, incidentally by the same Dhingra in the 1990s.