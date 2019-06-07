Politics | The Congress-JD(S) crisis continues to simmer

Kamlendra Kanwar

The uneasy coalition between the Congress and the Janata Dal (S) in Karnataka has tottered along for one year with little signs of effective governance in the state.

The instability and turmoil was knit into the unprincipled alliance with 79 Congress legislators supporting a 37-member JD(S) with a lone BSP member as an additional prop. Significantly, a couple of months before striking the deal with the Congress, HD Kumaraswamy, had in an interview said that the Congress was more dangerous than the BJP.

Having lost out on power in Goa and Tripura despite being the single-largest party in the two assemblies, the Congress was hell bent on grabbing power in Karnataka despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being the single-largest party.

Consequently, it settled on JD(S) chief Kumaraswamy being Chief Minister to keep the BJP out. That the pointsman for the Congress was none other than former chief minister Siddaramaiah who had a history of turbulent relationship with Kumaraswamy queered the pitch.

The glue of power has kept the two parties together through rough times, but now, with BJP winning 26 of 28 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka with an independent too chipping in with support, the non-BJP legislators are realising that the coalition is not getting them anywhere with the electorate.

The moves are on, therefore, by some Congress legislators to strike hard bargains with the BJP and walk out of the current alliance with an alternative avenue for power.

The BJP high command is keen to not topple the Kumaraswamy government and replace it with its own with the Democles sword of the anti-defection Act hanging over its head. Instead, it wants to take advantage of the anti-incumbency mood to engineer defections from the Congress, and have fresh elections with which it wants to come back to power with a thumping majority.

Conscious of that, many Congress legislators are holding their hand, afraid of a mid-term poll with its concomitant strain on their purse-strings and the uncertainty of getting re-elected.

Knowing how greedy Kumaraswamy is for retaining power, Congressmen are not taking his threats to quit seriously. Simultaneously, there are efforts to split the JD(S) and form a Congress-led coalition over the head of Kumaraswamy.

All this makes for a complex scenario with uncertainty looming large. In such conditions, there is little time and inclination for governance. The state is inevitably suffering.

On the eve of the announcement of Lok Sabha election results, Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader Roshan Baig revolted against the party. Lashing out at its leadership, Baig held state party president Gundu Rao and Siddaramaiah responsible for its sorry state. Baig, who is a minister in the Kumaraswamy government, called then Congress Member of Parliament KC Venugopal a “buffoon” and felt sorry for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi that he is surrounded by such men.

Baig said the state’s Muslims were being taken for a ride and went to the extent of suggesting that they needed to look at BJP as an alternative.

With its own strength in the assembly being 105 and two other legislators supporting it, the BJP is six short of a majority in a house of 225. If the Centre were to give its nod, managing to garner this level of support should not be much of a problem.

Recently, four of its legislators had flown off to Mumbai where they were ostensibly in touch with BJP leaders. However, with the BJP deciding not to pull down the government, and, instead, deciding that it must be allowed to collapse under its own weight, the MLAs returned to re-assert their loyalty to the coalition.

In fact, BJP state head BS Yeddyurappa has muffed up some half-chances with leaked audio tapes embarrassing him and his party.

Apart from the four who vanished to Mumbai, there are some others too waiting on the side lines for clear word from the BJP high command. After the Lok Sabha results, two Congress legislators Ramesh Jarkiholi and K Sudhakar are reported to have visited BJP leader SM Krishna’s residence in Bengaluru where the focus was on dethroning the incumbent dispensation.

Yeddyurappa, is itching to force the pace in toppling the Kumaraswamy government and is frustrated that his high command wants to precipitate fresh elections. How long the central leaders would wait for the Kumaraswamy government to collapse naturally is a moot point.

One advantage for the BJP, however, is that the exasperation with Kumaraswamy’s non-performing and corrupt government is growing.