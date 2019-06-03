Politics | The challenges for BJP in the south

Sumanth Raman

With the swearing-in of the Narendra Modi ministry for its second term the focus was on the representation given to various parts of the country, particularly the south. The lack of elected representatives from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala meant that the party had to find other ways of filling in the slots.

In Kerala they went with their former state BJP chief V Muraleedharan who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. However, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh went unrepresented, well, sort of. Technically both finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and external affairs minister S Jaishankar are Tamil. However, neither of them have been elected from the state ever. While Jaishankar also needs to be accommodated in the Upper House soon, Sitharaman is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu has always enjoyed a fair share of representation in the Union government and during the UPA regime, disproportionately so, for there were at one point of time, 10 Union ministers from the state during UPA-1.

With AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's (OPS’) son being the lone NDA winner from Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha elections, the choices before the BJP were limited. The AIADMK though, has members in the Rajya Sabha and among its members R Vaithilingam has been a state minister in the past and is a party senior.

The grapevine has it that it was the tussle within the AIADMK with OPS pushing for his son and the party, including Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, wanting Vaithilingam in the ministry that led to no representative from the party taking oath on May 30 as a consensus could not be arrived at. To be fair, OP Raveendranath Kumar is a newcomer to Parliament while Vaithilingam is a party veteran of sorts and it is understandable why most in the AIADMK felt he would be the right choice.

There is now talk that the BJP will persuade the AIADMK to give up one of its Rajya Sabha seats that it can win in the elections due later this month to accommodate S Jaishankar. Six seats from Tamil Nadu fall vacant and the AIADMK and DMK can win three each. While the DMK has pledged one seat under a pre-poll pact to MDMK leader Vaiko, AIADMK has promised one seat to PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss. So each party can get two of their own members into the Upper House and it remains to be seen if the AIADMK will be willing to cede one of those two seats for Jaishankar. There is also talk that the Congress may ask the DMK to give one of its seats to accommodate former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

There is also the possibility that the BJP could get one of its own state party leaders into the ministry and get them into the Rajya Sabha from a Hindi belt state. That is what they did years ago when S Thirunavukkarasar was made a minister in Vajpayee's government. He was made a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh. Senior party leader L Ganesan was also made a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh though he was never made a minister.

Sitharaman during Modi 1.0 took an active interest in the affairs of Tamil Nadu and helped out during Cyclone Ockhi through the defense ministry which she then headed. She also made regular visits to the state and helped bring the defense corridor to Tamil Nadu. The fact, however, that she was elected to the Upper House from Karnataka means that she has to toe that state's line on the emotive Cauvery issue and that is why her credentials as a representative of Tamil Nadu interests continue to be questioned by Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu.

Telangana, which elected four BJP MP's, got one of them, Kishan Reddy, the state party chief who was elected from Secunderabad, inducted into the ministry as MoS home. However, there was no major NDA partner in Andhra Pradesh and with no BJP member being elected the state goes unrepresented. Given the rapport that the BJP now seems to enjoy with Jaganmohan Reddy it is quite possible that the Reddy’s YSR Congress Party could be invited to join the NDA and a member from that party be given a Cabinet berth.

The challenge for the BJP in states such as Tamil Nadu is not so much the representation given in the ministry — in Modi 1.0 the party had a minister from Tamil Nadu, Pon Radhakrishnan who lost the election this time — as it is in assuring the people that it is not a party of Hindi speakers out to impose its language and culture on the Dravidian population. They did not help their cause by not bringing any large project to Tamil Nadu in the last five years.

This time Nitin Gadkari has promised that the Godavari-Cauvery link project will be taken up soon and this will to a large extent alleviate Tamil Nadu’s water woes. It is by the delivery of such schemes that the BJP will hope to win hearts and minds in Tamil Nadu. By swiftly defusing the Hindi imposition issue (which was in the draft National Education Policy) by stating no language will be imposed, the BJP is showing that it may be learning from its past mistakes. How soon will they be able to breach what is perhaps the last remaining fortress resisting their surge is a moot question.