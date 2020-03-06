Politics | The Centre digs in its heels as the states unite in opposition

Sumanth Raman

A few weeks ago there was a development in the CAA-NPR-NRC imbroglio that went relatively unnoticed. The Bihar Assembly passed a unanimous resolution saying that it would not implement the National Registration of Citizens (NRC) and wanted the National Population Register (NPR) to use the 2010 form, without the extra details proposed to be sought this year.

The significance of a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government passing such a resolution was not lost on the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which heads the NDA. While the jury is still out on whether Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar was playing an electoral stunt, with the assembly elections a few months away, he appears to have taken the BJP top leadership into confidence before moving the resolution as the BJP legislators supported it in the assembly. Kumar’s actions pushed some more states run by parties that supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament to follow suit.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Jaganmohan Reddy moved a Cabinet decision on similar lines. Both Reddy, and Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao have vowed to pass assembly resolutions to this effect. Even the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu, which over the last couple of years has been considered one of the most ‘loyal’ allies of the BJP, hinted that it was considering a resolution on similar lines.

With the Opposition and non-NDA-ruled states (Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha, etc.) having already indicated their unwillingness to implement the NRC (with many passing assembly or Cabinet resolutions to this effect) and their willingness to use the 2010 NPR form, the BJP government at the Centre finds itself facing a stalemate.

Technically, and even legally, the Centre can go ahead with the NPR and later even the NRC by appointing its own officials in the states to oversee the process. Indeed they even amended the law to make this possible. However, practically both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah know that such a move is likely to be a non-starter. In the face of active non-cooperation from almost half the states, and with people in many regions (perhaps egged on by their local governments) unwilling to share information, it would seem that completing even the NPR in a comprehensive manner is unfeasible.

It is clear that some form of a compromise must be found. One option is that the states could support or at least drop their opposition to the CAA if the Centre drops the NRC and get the NPR done with the 2010 form. However, the Centre has stood its ground on all three saying there is no question of going back on the CAA, there has been no discussion as yet on the proposed NRC, and that the final draft of the NPR is yet to be decided.

The BJP believes that the present stand-off benefits it politically. It is seen to be standing firm on its core ideology, while at the same time it panders to its Hindutva base and deepens the polarisation that it believes will benefit it electorally. That the Opposition continues to be in disarray has further emboldened the BJP to stick to its guns. With no cogent action plan the Opposition will flounder and the war of attrition can be won. Or so the BJP believes.

That is why, it is speculated, the government has not chosen to reassure people by releasing the set of documents that would be needed for the NRC. If that was done and people, especially Muslims, saw that they weren’t at risk the protests could die down. After all, three months is sufficient time to decide at least the broad framework of the documents needed to establish citizenship.

The Government, should it choose to end the crisis, can agree to the 2010 NPR form and put out a list of acceptable documents for the NRC. That in itself will go a long way towards ending the protests. It will still be seen to be firm on the CAA and can claim that as a victory.

The damage that the CAA-NPR-NRC issue has done to India’s social fabric is significant. Whatever may have been the earlier demonising of some elements and a few organisations in the Muslim community as anti-national and even terrorists, there had not been at any time earlier a law that sought to exclude an entire community merely on the basis of its religion. The sense of injustice that has been made even worse after the Delhi riots is quite likely to leave an entire community sullen, angry and afraid. It will take enormous efforts to heal the wounds and erase the scars. That can begin only after a solution to the impasse is found — and there is no end in sight as yet.