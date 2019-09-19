Politics | Supreme Court orders and a Janus-faced Kerala government

Vinod Mathew

The woes that began raining down on the Kerala government in mid-July 2018 show no signs of abatement. For a government that was voted in on the plank of setting everything right, the partial demolition of the Palarivattom flyover in Kochi may pass muster as one attempt in the right direction. However, the fact that it had to rope in Metroman E Sreedharan speaks volumes of the government’s desperation for a credible crutch to prop its fractured probity image.

Sreedharan’s remake as demolition/reconstruction man should be seen as much in the backdrop of the government’s decision to ease him out of Kochi Metro second phase as the haste with which it dropped his proposal for monorail projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

Questions are being raised about the readiness shown by the government to foot the reconstruction bill of about Rs 20 crore after spending Rs 42 crore for the flawed structure. That is why the story of the flyover demolition cannot be narrated in its entirety without visiting the other demolition job at nearby Maradu, where the government is dragging its feet, despite an enabling Supreme Court order.

There is no denying that here the government is caught between the proverbial devil and the deep blue sea. The reason? These apartments, when built, were on land that came under the CRZ III regulations that allowed construction only 200 metres from the high tide mark. Now it falls under the less stringent CRZ II zone that allows structures to be built a mere 20 metres away from the waters.

In other words, if the state government toes the apex court’s demolition order, given that the land is now in a CRZ II zone, there could be a rush by real estate companies to build a bigger and taller apartment complex at that very spot. If these compulsions don’t make for a forceful argument, then no less than 450 families caught in the crossfire and their collective realty woes are putting a giant spoke in the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s constant readiness to turn executor of the apex court orders.

As expected, the all-party meeting on September 17 unanimously resolved to extend all legal support to the flat-owners resulting in their strike being called off. Now, the state government has the luxury of going to any extent to ensure there will be no demolition at Maradu, including mediation with the Centre to seek possibilities of passing on the benefits of CRZ II with retrospective effect. Clearly, this is one Supreme Court order the State will be in no hurry to enforce.

The last time the state government tried to leverage a Supreme Court verdict to its advantage was the order ensuring women’s entry at Sabarimala during the pilgrim season and we all know what the end result was. However much the apologists for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s single-minded resolve to enforce the court order may argue to the contrary, because a significant factor that swayed the voting pattern in the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala was the Sabarimala protests. Also the LDF would be wary of rushing into the role of enforcer of any more apex court diktats that could boomerang in the form of a negative public response.

It takes no mean psephologist to plot the swing that is currently visible in Kerala and measure how much sand has eroded from under the feet of a government that decimated the Opposition in the 2016 assembly polls. It was the flood of 2018 that set the tone for the people to rally behind the state government — but the dilly-dallying over reconstruction diluted the mood of unity by the time this year’s flood that ravaged some parts of the state.

It is one thing to allow political wisdom to prevail over conventional wisdom and position the launch of ‘Rebuild Kerala’ in such a time slot that would leave less than a year for the 2021 assembly elections. It would, however, be an entirely different ball game to expect the voters to swallow such an action plan as something that’s being done only with their welfare in mind.

Then, you never know. That may be what the comrades would be betting on. Think of it: Renaissance Kerala kicks off in 2020 and then like a T20 match the elections follow in 2021.

