you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Politics | Rahul Gandhi’s tryst with Wayanad will go beyond poll numbers

The realpolitik of the Congress President becoming one of the 20 UDF candidates in Kerala is that the few Congress factions in Kerala headed by the local satraps have been forced to bury the hatchet and work as a united front.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Vinod Mathew

One of the biggest talking points during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, right up to Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive gathering at the Central Stadium in Thiruvanthapuram, Kerala, has been Congress President Rahul Gandhi contesting the polls from Wayanad in Kerala. Most of his supporters in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) have hailed it a master stroke while his detractors in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have trashed it. Given this, one thing is certain: on May 23 there will be great interest in dissecting the results and measuring the impact Gandhi has had in Wayanad and the region.

The most obvious way to benchmark the success level of Gandhi’s tryst with Wayanad is the margin of his victory. Debates would rage on the media on how an additional 100,000 votes would have made Gandhi’s victory a monstrous one and how the margin was determined by the overall polling percentage and so on. That said, there are also quite a few other ways of measuring Gandhi’s performance in Wayanad.

No doubt, high up in the pecking order would be how Kerala, for the first time since 1951, got itself a prime ministerial lcandidate  to contest from one of its 20 Lok Sabha seats. However much the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the NDA try to play this down with a nonchalant shrug of the shoulder as it were, if one were to scratch the veneer of indifference, this palpable reality comes to the fore. Naturally, the Congress and the UPA is betting big on this one narrative taking centre stage on April 23, especially with the first-time voters numbering well over a lakh.

There is no Keralite without a measure of cynicism, not in any small measure, but oodles of it. Hence, there is no guarantee that some of the voters in Wayanad won’t let that emotion cloud the “I voted for the future Prime Minister of India” moment. Congress leaders are of the opinion that that number would be negligible.

Be that as it may, the realpolitik of Gandhi becoming one of the 20 UDF candidates in Kerala is that the few Congress factions in Kerala headed by the local satraps have been forced to bury the hatchet and work as a united front. It would be naive to expect a clime of camaraderie or bonhomie among these leaders to prevail for a long time. Burying the hatchet is often but a temporary truce even as the rival camps pile up their arsenal.

The seemingly casual comment by Gandhi on Wednesday as to why his Wayanad connect could be a lifelong association has literally set the cat among the pigeons. It has sent ripples across the other 19 constituencies in the state. Suddenly, he is not just one of the 20 UDF candidates in the state but is the team captain. By extension, all the local satraps who have a penchant to act like prima donnas are forced to don supporting roles. With this the decades-long curse of factionalism within the Congress in Kerala has taken a backseat.

It has also ushered in a new sense of urgency into the Congress’ electioneering activities across the state. The result is that after a very long interval, the Congress in Wayand is trying to match the hard work of its UDF ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

That said, it will not be an easy task for the Congress to get its act together — this is because it is not a cadre-based party, and is instead a top heavy one. It is expected that the enthusiasm generated by Gandhi’s candidature is converted into an organisational routine for Congress workers. This will have multiple positive effects, the most fundamental aspect would be to rejuvenate the rank and file and pull back to the party the disenchanted workers with the hope that their contributions are going to be valued, if not rewarded.

At the end of the day, it would be Wayanad, perhaps the most neglected district in Kerala, with its heavy tribal demography that would be looking for salvation from this sudden manifestation of Brand Rahul in their midst. Not only the Paniya, Adiya and Kurichiya tribes but the hapless farmers struggling to get a half-decent price for their produce of coffee, pepper, rubber and rice — with some of them giving up the struggle in despair — will expect deliverance from this new leader.

This will happen when there is a synthesis of Brand Rahul with Brand Wayanad. It will take time, and therein lies the challenge.

Vinod Mathew is a senior journalist and heads Rahul Gandhi’s media cell in Wayanad. Views are personal.

First Published on Apr 19, 2019 01:29 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Kerala #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Rahul Gandhi #Wayanad

