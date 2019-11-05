Politics | Questions the Kerala Police's actions raise

Vinod Mathew

The twists and turns in the Walayar case, where two sisters allegedly committed suicide in 2017, is not only exposing the shoddiness with which the Kerala Police have investigated the case, but is also turning into a major setback for the Communist Party of India(Marxist) (CPI(M))-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala.

The incident that shook the collective conscience of Kerala took place in Attappallam, Palakkad, where two sisters, aged 13 and nine, were found hanging dead in their one-room house within a span of 52 days. According to police reports, the sisters were sexually assaulted multiple times and this was what led them to take their lives.

Strangely, the police were convinced there was no need to probe the likelihood of homicide though circumstantial evidence pointed at foul play. They said there was no scientific evidence but only circumstantial evidence pointing to a homicide. The police surgeon, who conducted the post-mortem of the elder sister, is on record that there was evidence sexual offences of an unnatural nature were committed multiple times against the victim. The POCSO court judgment said that this was an expert opinion which could be used to corroborate substantive evidence.

In other words, the police failed to connect the dots. The Palakkad POCSO court judge observed that the prosecution had miserably failed to prove the alleged offences by the three accused. In such instances, questions about political intervention are raised. Consider this: N Rajesh, the lawyer who appeared for one of the accused, is the Kerala government’s choice for the chairman of the Child Welfare Committee in Palakkad. This lawyer has also appeared for about two dozen accused in POCSO cases.

The Kerala Police, in recent cases, especially in the high profile ones, have been quite prolific in coming up with scientific evidence or omitting. An example of this is the case of bureaucrat Sriram Venkitaraman, who allegedly was under the influence when he rammed a car and killed a journalist in Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram. Rather than immediately conducting a blood test, a test was done after 10 hours. Thus circumstantial evidence and witness statements that Venkitaraman was under the influence of alcohol was not translated into scientific evidence.

Compare this with numerous custodial torture and deaths witnessed in recent times, almost a dozen since the Left came to power — the last one being the gory death of Rajkumar in Kottayam, Kerala. Taken into custody in a financial fraud case, Rajkumar had to undergo immense torture. There have been even more celebrated cases, such as the Varapuzha custodial torture and death of S R Sreejith. All 10 accused police officers have since been reinstated.

No one can wish away the blatant way the Kerala Police have gone about ‘finishing off’ the Maoist threat. There have been three such encounters since the CPI(M)-led government came to power, in which about seven Maoists were shot dead. The CPI, a CPI(M) ally, has been crying hoarse about the killing of Maoists not being a part of the government’s policy, but to no avail. The lone ‘encounter’ during the previous Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government resulted in the arrest of Maoist leader Roopesh and wife Shyna.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also in charge of the home portfolio, has by now perfected his response to the strange ways of his police. It ranges from a public reprimand of the accused police officers to threats of strict action against the guilty. Another often used defence is that one cannot blame the entire police force for the wrongdoings of a select few.

Only the extremely gullible will err by presuming the police act independently and the chief minister has no control. Far from it, it would not be wrong to assume that most of the time when the police go out on a limb to protect someone through a blotched operation, there is a political influence behind it. Similar could be the conclusion when the police go all out to dress up circumstantial evidence as scientific evidence.

The questionable actions of the Kerala Police is posing serious questions about whether the force is able to do its duty in a free and fair manner, and whether the force is able to protect the lives of citizens. The state government’s failings will further alienate it from the people of Kerala.

The Malayalam film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (Evidence and Witness) won three awards at the 65th National Film Awards in 2018. Those who have seen this film will recall how the police are initially reluctant to file a case, and once they have, how they go about trying to solve it. Of course, it is reel life — but more often than not it is not very far away from what actually happens in real life.

