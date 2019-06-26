Politics & Policy | Indian bureaucracy and Modi 2.0’s accountability litmus

Vinod Mathew

Nobody is taking bets against the Modi 2.0 government not pursuing with renewed vigour many projects that were left incomplete during its first tenure. High up in the list of its priorities would be the ushering in of probity or accountability of officers. It is unlikely that SPARROW (Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window), the online probity management system to monitor officers occupying sensitive posts, and online vigilance enquiry for board-level appointees (Solve) will be put on the back-burner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s single-minded pursuit of administrative reforms, wherein government officers come under the scanner for their performance is underlined by the continuation of Jitendra Singh as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Department of Personnel and Training and PMO.

Evidently, the plan is to emulate key performance indicators followed by the private sector, summed up succinctly by three words — perform or perish. An extension of this is the government’s efforts to ease out the non-performing bureaucrats who have entered service before turning 35 years and “attained the age of 50 years”, under Fundamental Rule 56(j) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rule, 1972.

The two main points that come up when discussing the Centre’s compulsory retirement scheme — or to put it more bluntly, getting rid of deadwood — is, one, does the age (50 years) and the bureaucrat’s time in service (entered service before 35 years) need a rethink? Two, has it run into any obstacles?

On June 10, 12 Income Tax officials were forced to retire and on June 18, 15 IRS officials were asked to leave. The charges against them included corruption, illegal gratification and extortion. Some media reports cited that five of the 12 officers ‘retired’ on June 10 were mulling the option of challenging the government order.

Now the Modi government has asked all ministries to give a monthly update on the officers it feels need to be ‘retired’. It could be probably because of this order, down south in Kerala, an officer’s ‘struggle against the system’ has become news.

Three months back, Raju Narayana Swamy, an IAS officer with the rank of additional chief secretary, was removed from the chairmanship of the Union ministry’s Coconut Development Board. Swamy approached the Central Administrative Tribunal against the Centre’s move and alleged that he is being targeted because of his crusades against corruption.

Now, Swamy, an IAS topper of 1991 batch and a brilliant academic with a string of post graduate and doctoral degrees under his belt, has not exactly been a runaway success as an administrator. Instead, most of his assignments have ended abruptly. He has been accused of taking his hands off the administrative wheel while trying to unearth corruption in high places. In the process, what has come to light is the disconnect between the brilliant academic and the rather lacklustre officer.

Swamy, since being relieved from the chairmanship three months back, has not returned to his parent cadre (Kerala). Sensing an opportunity, his senior colleagues deemed Swamy a fit case for Jitendra Singh’s golden handshake.

Swamy went public after these allegations. With sections of the media taking up his version of events, the bureaucrat has managed to douse cold water on the heat from a performance appraisal. The panel that was to recommend a pink slip has now developed cold feet, a senior bureaucrat who did not want to be identified said.

The pertinent question here is can a crusade against corruption be an excuse to not come under the performance appraisal ambit? Will a medical surgeon who has not performed be allowed to continue in a hospital just because she is an honest person? Now, if it’s a private sector hospital, the surgeon will be shown the door for non-performance. Ideally this should be the case in a government hospital as well.

Swamy’s case is a good example of the challenges the government has when it comes to evaluating the performance of its officers. While the private sector has been accused of being arbitrary from time-to-time, the government cannot — it must not only follow an efficient and transparent process, but be seen to do so.

In the meantime, it will indeed be great if this episode pushes Jitendra Singh and his team into a huddle to re-evaluate its processes. Should we wait till an officer is 50 years old or has 25 years of service before such an evaluation is done? The private sector has much shorter intervals for appraisals.

Modi’s above mentioned monthly reviews is a good start. It will not only keep bureaucrats on their toes but will also open up more opportunities for lateral entrants into the executive. If Modi’s initiative removes the rust from the old steel frame of bureaucracy and ‘perform or perish’ becomes the mantra in government offices, that will be a step in the right direction.