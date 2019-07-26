Politics | Jagan’s reservation policy will kill the geese laying golden eggs

Subir Roy

The new Andhra Pradesh government under YS Jaganmohan Reddy has scored a dubious first. It has passed a bill seeking to reserve 75 per cent of jobs for locals in the private manufacturing sector (industries and factories), joint ventures and projects under the public private partnership (PPP) route.

Presumably PPP units which do not comply with this provision will cease to get subventions, which would have come their way under the PPP agreement. It is not yet clear from news reports what penalty there will be for others for non-compliance.

There is also a provision exempting ‘hazardous’ industries such as coal, fertilisers and cement. Whether these are the most hazardous among industrial activities is moot. Presumably, these are too big and critical to suffer any disruption whose downside the government will not want to face right now.

The measure enjoins the affected units to train locals if the right kind of local talent is not available. The government has expressed the hope that those who have lost their land and therefore livelihood to industrial projects will benefit.

An industrial association has expressed the hope that ‘locals’ for employment means people residing in the state and not the particular district in which a unit has come up on local land acquired for the purpose. How far this will benefit actually those who have lost their land is moot.

Units have been given three years to comply with the new statute and they will have to file quarterly returns indicating compliance. Presumably the bureaucracy policing compliance with job reservations will start supervising the affected units. So many private units will have to live with one more set of inspectors.

The immediate point that comes to mind is that under N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh has taken great pains to emerge as a good host for information technology ventures. Many of these are seen through incubation and the startup phase by the help from a supporting and forward-looking state government.

What will happen to them? Surely such units will not have to confine themselves to only recruiting engineers from within the state. If that happens it will be the end of the popular perception of Andhra Pradesh as an IT hub, which is close behind Karnataka like Tamil Nadu.

The state government can make a couple of points in its defence. Reserving jobs for locals was an important campaign point of Jagan, as he is popularly referred to. So he is merely fulfilling a campaign promise and his victory gives him the mandate to do so.

Furthermore, he is not the only state leader to think along these lines. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has earlier in the month talked along similar lines of reserving jobs for locals. States which are active and successful in promoting economic activity that creates jobs inevitably face an influx of job seekers from states where few jobs are to be had.

However, the point is that if Madhya Pradesh under BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan and undivided Andhra Pradesh under Naidu were going somewhere and thus attracting jobseekers, reservation seriously and comprehensively implemented will without doubt kill the geese which were laying the golden eggs.

An astute leader such as Kamal Nath will be knowing this and the consternation created across India over the latest Andhra Pradesh action should make Jagan wiser. If good sense prevails and they genuinely want to do good by their states then they will concentrate where an active administration can make a difference.

The three areas where state government action can have an impact is addressing rural distress, raising rural incomes and improving the ease of doing business for small units. If by doing the right things the two leaders find that it is do-or-die migrants who are aggressively filling up the lower end jobs then the solution lies in active skill development. This will enable locals to capture the better paid jobs, which deliver greater value addition than migrant unskilled workers.

If state leaders know all this but still feel the need to do something which will go down well with the masses, then they will do things such as announce job reservations in the private sector while taking pains to ensure that the remit of the action will be limited and actual damage done rather small. That is the best hope one can have right now.