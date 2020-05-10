App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Politics | It’s premature to write off the Left in Kerala

No punter would be ready to lay a wager on the total eclipse of the CPI(M) in Kerala and herald a resultant rise of a saffron reign. That too at a time when there are more takers for the pan-India retreat of the saffron wave.

Vinod Mathew @veeyemje
Election campaign vehicles for LDF candidate Veena George, at Panachikara, in Pathanamthitta LS constituency
Flash back to 2016 and the total rout of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Kerala assembly elections. Its swansong was written, lyrics et al; the music masters were jostling with each other to record their score. The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) had, by vanquishing its nemesis, re-interpreted the political dynamics of Kerala. The jury was quick with its verdict — future battles would be waged between the Left and the Right, and the centrist Congress was hardly anything more than an inconvenient pimple that would soon be squeezed out.

In the 2019 elections the script has undergone a complete rewrite. Questions are streaming in thick and fast from across the country, this time about the future relevance of CPI(M), and by extension of Marxism as a political philosophy in what is dubbed as the last bastion of communism within democracies of the world.

The pundits are busy punching out the numbers to see if they get the tally right. The puzzle is how will the CPI(M) manage to retain its stature as a national party if it returns not more than three or four MPs to Parliament, in all probability, all from Kerala. By extension, what if the percentage of votes polled for them fell below 6 per cent?

However, no punter would be ready to lay a wager on the total eclipse of the CPI(M) in Kerala and herald a resultant rise of a saffron reign. That too at a time when there are more takers for the pan-India retreat of the saffron wave.

If that were the case, it would either mean Kerala continues to set its own agenda in politics as it does in other walks or the state is a laggard when it comes to keeping pace with contemporary trends. Just as the state did not pay heed when both the Congress and the CPI(M) started losing relevance elsewhere in India.

Therefore, Messers Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had reason to head out to Wayanad and flay at the Rahul Gandhi windmill aka Don Quixote minus Sancho Panza. Reason: they could not cede ground to the BJP in the latest slugfest. At least that is what both the Congress and the CPI(M) would like to believe, and therefore pull the plug on the BJP as a seeded player for the 2021 assembly polls.

Otherwise, it really won’t hurt the mega-alliance that’s definitely in the making at the Centre if the numbers stack up as 14-6, 15-5 or 16-4 as long as it is not 14-5-1, 15-4-1 let alone 15-3-2 — in other words, it won’t hurt the Opposition alliance in Delhi as long as the Congress and the Left win the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, denying the BJP a seat.

The last combination is what the BJP would be wishing to see pan out on May 23, to unlock the political doors that has been hitherto keeping it out of Kerala.

The Congress, evidently in the driver’s seat, maybe cursing itself for allowing its regular quota of complacency and infighting to creep in and possibly mar the outcome in a couple of constituencies.

The CPI(M), having gone full throttle with electioneering, even if it meant de facto glossing over its acts of omission and commission while tackling both the floods and the Sabarimala standoff, has reasons to be worried. This is because if the results go south as is widely perceived, it will suddenly be required to sing a different song — one about keeping the BJP away, even if it means playing second fiddle to the Congress.

Irrespective of the argument put forward, there is no ironing out the worry lines, both for the CPI(M) and the Congress that the vote share for the BJP would have gone up this time. It’s a fear some leaders admit in private. However, for how long will the saffron party be satisfied with the “well fought, hard luck, maybe next time” pat on the shoulder? Not for long as people tend to forget the also-rans. That’s why BJP is desperate for its debut seat, and the UDF-LDF duo equally desperate to see it does not happen.

Thus it would be premature to write-off the Left, just like many did to the Congress in 2014 at the Centre and in 2016 in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the one thread that for now holds together all those clad in whites is that elections in the state is another two years away. Nearer to the assembly polls, and these whites will give way for reds, saffron and greens. But then, scratch those colours and they would still be in white, all starched and stiff. United in spotless white, like the driven snow.

Vinod Mathew is a Kochi-based senior journalist. Views are personal.

First Published on May 14, 2019 02:13 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Kerala #Left #Lok Sabha polls 2019

