you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Politics | It’s demoralising to see women politicians purveying patriarchy

Smriti Irani’s reduction of Priyanka Gandhi to but a token represented by her husband and brother is a derisive mockery of her identity.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Apsara Reddy

Patriarchy has long been a tool of choice in keeping women out of positions of power, out of public spaces, and out of professional lives that they rightfully deserve.

While the immediate mention of patriarchy invariably conjures up images of men in positions of power elbowing women out altogether, the sad reality is that there are also women who have internalised patriarchy enough to become purveyors of restrictive vitriol. At its roots, patriarchy asserts the dominance of men and relies on heteronormativity to hold that dominance in place. In doing so, space for any other gender identity is stifled into tokenistic representation.

I get it, to fit into that tiny space, competition is inevitable. However, in all fairness, how is that competition fair if all you’re doing to lash out at your opponent is to get personal and to edge a woman out by reducing her worth to nothing more than whom she is wedded to, and who her brother is?

You don’t need to go very far from home to see this operate. Take Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani’s harsh critique of Congress leader and AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh (East)  Priyanka Gandhi, for example. In an interview, when compared with Priyanka Gandhi, Smriti Irani took a dig at Priyanka Gandhi, laying claim that her brother was not a “bewakoof” (fool), and that her husband was not a “zameen chor.” Given that this is an election where one’s professional credentials, acumen, skillsets, and leadership capacities are key, the reduction of Priyanka Gandhi to but a token represented by her husband and brother is a derisive mockery of her identity.

It is disheartening to find women leaders purveying patriarchy (and hate) to pull other women down. Any political discourse can be furthered only if the conversation remains focused on the issues that a leader must address. Any political discourse centered on winning an election must strive to present to the voters a demonstration of capacity and appropriate leadership skills to take those people forward. Instead, by reducing women to but mere labels to the men around her, the conversation shifts in an unhealthy direction propped by the patriarchy. Undoubtedly, this is but a new low by Smriti Irani.

We’ve gone many generations in the world seeing women being sidelined from positions of power. This has had disastrous consequences because not only are the women who made contributions rendered invisible, but successive generations of girls grow up into women who have no role models, and continue to grow up without recognising their full capacity and realising their full potential.

Added to this, the behavior of the few women in positions of power are about all that young women have to watch, learn from, and potentially, model. If these opportunities to groom future generations are lost, we are disadvantaging the empowerment of women in more ways than we can imagine.

A large part of breaking the glass ceiling is that women who successfully break the glass ceiling must not attempt to fix it back: instead, they must strive to shatter the ceiling and enable more women like them to walk on it like it is a glass floor. Party politics aside, we cannot forget that we, as women today, stand on the shoulders of giants who paved the path for those of us who have been able to make inroads into positions of leadership. Doesn’t the duty devolve on a woman leader, then, to pass on the baton with the flame lit and glowing?

It is disconcerting how the very politician who in 2004 said she would fast unto death demanding the resignation of Narendra Modi (and later that evening changed her mind), has chosen to turn tables and say that the day Modi hangs his boots, she will quit politics. She may have her own reasons for it — perhaps they are well founded, perhaps they are not. However, the point that I will draw upon from this is, that if Smriti Irani was willing to change her views about a male politician and work with him towards a political outcome, why is she not ready to use that same standard with Priyanka Gandhi — who, notwithstanding the political positioning, she is united with by virtue of their gender identities?

Apsara Reddy is national general secretary, All India Mahila Congress and Communication In-Charge. Views are personal.

First Published on Apr 23, 2019 10:35 am

