Politics | Is the peace process in Nagaland again in cold storage?

Rajeev Bhattacharyya

What will be the final outcome of the peace process in Nagaland? The high hopes generated in December over the proposed accord has given way to despair in the hill state with most of the senior functionaries of the rebel groups expressing doubts over the central government’s motives.

To cap it all, the Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM), the biggest of the rebel outfits in the state and a stakeholder in the talks with the government, was quoted as saying that it was still clinging to the twin demands of a separate flag and constitution for Nagaland. Further, it has warned the Centre not to indulge in “terrorist activities” allegedly carried out by its agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The March 5 raid at Dimapur on the houses of two senior functionaries of NSCN-IM was the latest episode in a long sequence of events that began last year. The plans for the accord went awry after the NIA filed a charge-sheet against three functionaries of the outfit for being involved in the killing of Arunachal Pradesh legislator Tirong Aboh and other people in 2019. Subsequently, cases were also registered against top members of the group for terror funding after cabinet kilonser (minister) of NSCN(IM) Alemla Jamir was apprehended at the Delhi airport while carrying Rs 72 lakh in cash.

A section of the BJP top brass seems to be offended with the NSCN-IM’s activities after the decks were cleared for the ‘landmark accord’ in December. The questions asked are, how can an agreement be inked with a group allegedly engaged in terror-funding or the killing of a legislator? Some have even drawn conclusions from reports that the NSCN-IM had sent representatives to China to renew the war against the Indian State. While it is true that the outfit has increased its presence in Myanmar’s Somra Tracts and has transferred weapons out of the designated camps, it is doubtful if the outfit had actually approached China seeking assistance for a separatist campaign.

It is no secret that the NSCN-IM has been running an empire in the Northeast, which was consolidated after the ceasefire with the government in 1997. Several reports have been compiled on its sources of income from investments and taxation in the region. The NSCN-IM was involved in the assassination of former Lok Sabha MP of Arunachal Pradesh Rajkumar Wancha in 2007. Four years later, the CBI arrested three functionaries who were linked with the sensational murder. Its commander-in-chief Anthony Ningkhan Shimray was arrested for gun-running and released four years ago. In the early nineties, the NSCN-IM was allegedly involved in the massacres of Kuki inhabitants in Manipur.

Was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in the dark over the NSCN-IM’s conduct? Why were all these activities not curtailed years earlier? It was an open secret that members of the outfit were involved in the ambush last May in Arunachal Pradesh. Despite this, several rounds of talks were held to break the deadlock for the proposed agreement in Nagaland. The offenders in the recent crimes have already been arrested. Why not move on and bring the peace process to a logical conclusion?

So far, there is no evidence against the NSCN-IM’s general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and other top functionaries who were keen to clinch the agreement with the government, although many people allege that the assassination of the legislator could not have been carried out without the approval of the outfit’s top leaders. The NSCN-IM is also not the only stakeholder in the peace process. The government had involved other rebel outfits and civil society groups in the talks to ensure acceptability of the agreement.

Nation building is a painfully long trajectory which cannot be accomplished in the span of a few years as some right-wing leaders and groups would prefer. It goes through what German philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel termed as a process of “thesis, antithesis and synthesis” which is bound to take a longer duration in a culturally diverse country like India.

Concessions to the periphery of the country and redressing its grievances are unlikely to fuel centrifugal forces. On the contrary, Indian democracy would be strengthened. The Nagas and most indigenous communities in the Northeast are unlikely to accept their demands being bulldozed all the time.