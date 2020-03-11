Politics | Is the Kerala govt turning a deaf ear to cries of flood victims?

Vinod Mathew

One major milestone in the ‘Rebuild Kerala’ narrative was the rebuilding of houses swept away by two floods: the massive one in 2018, and the not-so-massive but devastating flood of 2019. However, recently, much of the news has been about the disconnect between the flood victims and the state government’s rehabilitation efforts.

On March 2, 46-year-old M Sanal, whose house in north Kerala’s Wayanad was partially damaged in the 2018 flood before being completely wrecked in the 2019 flood, committed suicide. According to Sanal’s relatives, he was devastated over not receiving any financial assistance from the CPI(M)-led LDF government. Ironically, two days before Sanal death, on February 29, the state government celebrated the completion of 200,000 houses for the homeless under the Life Mission Housing Scheme.

Sanal’s suicide and other news about shoddy flood relief work comes at the backdrop of news that a CPI(M) leader, in Kochi, misappropriating flood relief money. A local committee member and his wife were arrested for siphoning off funds meant for the flood rehabilitation. Unfortunately, this is not the first case involving local Left leaders with their hands on the till.

When you have two such antithetical scenarios playing out, one where funds are denied to genuine flood victims and the other where money meant for them is being stolen by leaders belonging to the ruling party, it does not paint a pretty picture. Just as it is a rare case when a hapless flood victim gets driven to the point of no return, for every person caught stealing there could be many who managed to get away with it.

After responding quite well on the relief aspect of the floods, the state government has tied itself in knots on rehabilitation. Problems with rehabilitation crept from its inception. One of them was the compilation of beneficiary lists at the village and panchayat level. This process could have been apolitical. The din over the Rs 10,000 relief per affected household getting cornered by the CPI(M) cadre was loud at first, but soon got muted as people began to move on with life and struggling to make ends meet.

In October 2018, a couple of months after it was ravaged by the worst flood in the past 100 years, Kerala witnessed the state government launch the Life Mission Housing Scheme under the ambit of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, primarily targeting the homeless population. The scheme, with a five-year tenure, had the number of beneficiaries pegged at 513,000. The payout was pegged at Rs 4-lakh per house of 500 sq. m. An additional beneficiary list of 170,000 was to be created in 2019.

The Life Mission Housing Scheme is an independent one, but it will be interesting to see if work under this scheme is reflected as flood rehabilitation work by the state government.

Presuming there were 200,000 houses that were completely destroyed between the two floods, what we are looking at is a massive Rs 8,000 crore fund allocation. This in turn would add up to one-third of the cost of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative, which according to multilateral agencies such as the World Bank is set to cost Rs 25,000 crore.

The semantics on rebuilding flood flattened houses apart, the big question that needs an answer is whether there is a yawning gap between what the government promised by way of doing the right thing for the flood victims and what it has actually been doing. On March 5, the Ernakulam district collector ordered a full-fledged probe into all seemingly suspicious transactions regarding money meant for flood relief from 2018 onwards.

Better still would be to match the entire list of applicants seeking funds from the flood rehabilitation kitty with the final list of those who received relief. The present scam that broke in Ernakulam also gives credence to allegations that relief money meant for the victims of the 2018 and 2019 flood actually went to fictitious beneficiaries, many who were allegedly close to the ruling party in the state.

Just as in Ernakulam and Wayand, many other districts across Kerala faced the brunt off the two floods — and it is important that similar audits like the one ordered in Ernakulam be done in other flood-affected districts across the state. For a government that has received praise from across the world for the proactive manner in which it has been tackling the COVID-19 onslaught, this may be another instance worthy of proactive intervention.

For a government with eye on the 2021 assembly poll clock, muting out desperate cries for rehabilitation by victims may not be a smart move. At least it should not be doing that when the fund casket has begun showing signs of emulating a sieve.