Politics | Is overenthusiasm trivialising nationalism?

MA Kalam

Sometime back it was Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team, who gave a particular slant to what is nationalism by proclaiming that anyone who does not support the Indian team is unpatriotic (read anti-national). Now it is the turn of Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in another field, higher education, wherein he has tread, rather heavily, with an ordinance pertaining to perceived future anti-national activities in the 27 private universities in the state.

As per the ordinance, private universities in Uttar Pradesh will have to give an undertaking that they will “not be involved in any anti-national activity, allow such activity within its premises or let its name be used for any such activity. Any such act would be construed as violation of the rules of establishment and the government can take action”. Whether one is enthusiastic about the ordinance and subscribes to it or not, it is prima facie discriminatory. Would anti-national activities occur only in private universities?

Uttar Pradesh is home to central and state universities too, and of course hosts institutes of national repute such as the IIT at Kanpur. What exactly is the intent in singling out the private universities? It is another matter that some private universities are on par and in some cases are doing far better than the central and state universities going by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) which, incidentally, is undertaken by the ministry of human resource development.

While it is easy to overlook Kohli’s utterings as off-the-cuff and immature remark, pray what is it that Yogi Adityanath is riling against? What exactly constitutes ‘anti-national activity’? We do not, at least as of now, have any elucidation or definition of anti-national activity — and that is where there is great rub. In the absence of a clear-cut understanding, anything that is outside a narrow realm of conception can be easily branded as anti-national by the State and its acolytes; be it opposition to a certain policy, rule or regulation, or disagreement or disapproval of a particular promulgation however retrograde that proclamation may be.

One need not be a super-genius to deduce as to what exactly has been the provocation, and what is it that has driven this ordinance. Those who have thought of this ordinance are undoubtedly needled by the 2016 happenings in some of our central universities, particularly in Jawaharlal Nehru University, and to an extent in the University of Hyderabad.

Activities that are permitted under the Constitution of India as regards protests and resistance were perceived as anti-national and interpreted in a draconian manner as seditious. The protagonists involved in these legitimate exercises were served with arrest warrants and in fact sent to jail. As it turned out in the ultimate analysis, the State had to eat a humble pie when the courts invariably came to the rescue of the victimised students/scholars.

It would not be out of place to point out that sedition charges have been levelled against many in different parts of India by those at the helm of political affairs for all and sundry ‘offences’, including criticism of a policy or a cartoon that apparently caricatured a politician. Should an individual’s sensitivity as regard personal proclivities be brought in the realm of nationalism and recourse taken to the State’s law and order machinery? Of course, the judiciary may not agree with the charges brought in against an individual in such cases but the fact remains that a victim will undoubtedly suffer till the case reaches a court; the interim implications can be quite bewildering for the victim.

A university by definition and ethos is a place for debate and discourses wherein learning, enhancing one’s knowledge, questioning handed-down information and researching for new and innovative ideas is the norm. In such an environment it is inevitable that the teachers and the learners will have to be interrogative and inquisitorial for the advancement of knowledge and in the generation of newer philosophy and paradigms. It will definitely be naïve, in fact childish and churlish, to expect that protagonists on a university campus, irrespective of whether they are the consumers of knowledge or creators of it would stay mum or keep a low profile in order not to topple the proverbial apple cart.

Instead of promoting a healthy academic atmosphere, such an ordinance will undoubtedly be a retrograde step if it is carried forward. It is not too difficult to find dust bins, and waste paper baskets in the different wings of the State; these are the places where ill-thought out ordinances should be confined.