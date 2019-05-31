Politics | India’s women still wait to be heard in Lok Sabha

Varsha Pillai

After all the number crunching and the furious ramblings by over-eager news analysts, all that is left to notice is the fact that the 2019 elections have decisively shown that women candidates can win — and they have!

Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh are sending more women this year to Parliament. UP and West Bengal will have 11 women MPs respectively in the 2019 Lok Sabha. Also leading by example, are the women MPs from Odisha which incidentally has also ensured an exact 33% representation of women from the state, with its 7 women candidates making the cut. Prior to the elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) would field 33% women candidates and the state stood by it.

This year saw 715 women standing for elections, as compared to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when the number of women candidates was 668. This Lok Sabha elections political parties in India fielded around 8.8% of women as compared to 7.8% last year.

Interestingly, except Andhra Pradesh, the rest of the southern states of India have a dismal representation of women in the 17th Lok Sabha. Examples of solo female representation in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are glaring when it comes from states such as Kerala and Delhi. Delhi has the dubious distinction of having a pattern of only electing one woman in Lok Sabha since the 2004 elections.

It is unfortunate to note that a state such as Haryana, known for its skewed sex ratio, and a state such as Kerala, which fares well on most human development indicators, have both just one female MP elected to the 17th Lok Sabha.

Seventy-eight women will walk the hallowed halls in Parliament. While this is a bigger number than the earlier years, it is not yet a truly representative number. This number by no means will improve India’s ranking of 148 among 193 countries on the percentage of elected women representatives. In this ranking, India came behind its neighbours Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Praveen Rai’s analysis in the Economic and Political Weekly chronicles some of the key reasons for the dismal representation of women in Parliament. He cites reasons such as the innate patriarchal structure of Indian politics, the unwillingness among political parties to field more women in elections, the lack of support from family members to low awareness levels among women about politics.

Prannoy Roy and Dorab Sopariwala’s book The Verdict: Decoding India’s Elections says that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was the first time in Indian history when female voter turnout would be higher than men. Even as female voter participation has grown by great strides, with 430 million eligible Indian women voters, the actual number of seats given to women by political strategists still don’t count for much.

Contemporary Indian politics calls for political parties to introspect and change the woeful representation of women in general and assembly elections. This requires the appointment of more women in key posts within political parties, encouraging more women among their cadre and creating ground level awareness on the importance of having more women representatives. Almost all political parties in the run up to the elections had included 33% reservation for women in Parliament as one of their key mandates in their respective manifestos — what remains to be seen is the actual implementation of this promise.