App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Politics in country facing 'credibility crisis': Rajnath Singh

Observing that the word 'politics' has lost its meaning, Singh called upon the people to accept the challenge of ending the credibility crisis in politics.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The politics in the country is facing a "crisis of credibility" due to the difference in words and deeds of the politicians, and this needs to be checked, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Friday.

Observing that the word 'politics' has lost its meaning, Singh called upon the people to accept the challenge of ending the credibility crisis in politics.

"Politics is a system that takes the society on the path of righteousness. But, presently it has lost its meaning and essence and people hate it," he said while addressing Shivratri Mahotsav function of Brahmkumaris at Red Fort lawns.

Close

This "credibility crisis" in politics has originated from the difference in words and deeds of the politicians, he claimed.

related news

"Why cannot we take it as a challenge to end this crisis in politics," he said.

Singh appealed to the people to learn at least one language other than their mother tongue to promote social homogeneity.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.