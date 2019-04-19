Politics | How Raj Thackeray’s campaign is helping Congress and NCP

Sujata Anandan

Raj Thackeray is taking Maharashtra — and slowly the nation — by storm. After near decimation in the 2014 Lok Sabha and assembly elections, he gravitated towards Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar. Now, after a very public and televised interview of the Maratha strongman that was the envy of most journalists, Raj Thackeray is believed to be working on Pawar's advice on how to rejuvenate his party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Accordingly Raj Thackeray decided not to field a candidate for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. That, however, does not mean that he is sitting back and watching the world go by. The NCP had wanted an open alliance with the MNS but the Congress is believed to have baulked at tying up with someone who has consistently targeted north Indians and Muslims over the years. However, just like the Congress helped Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray grow to become a huge force in Mumbai, now it seems to have put together and fine-tuned a strategy that will help it have its cake and eat it too.

Accordingly, after a pre-election rally for Mumbai's north Indian community where, where he spoke in Hindi and toned down his rhetoric against them and explained why he opposed their eating into the job opportunities of locals, Raj Thackeray has now taken to the campaign trail with gusto.

It is noteworthy that Raj Thackeray holds these meetings only in constituencies where prominent Congressmen or NCP leaders are contesting and the fight is a tough one — such as in Nanded from where former chief minister Ashok Chavan and Solapur from where Union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde are contesting.

Later this month Raj Thackeray is expected to hold a meeting in Nashik where Sameer Bhujbal, former MP and nephew of former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal, is facing a tough fight. Both the Bhujbals were jailed for two years on charges of corruption and this is something the other political parties are highlighting — for example, in a recent meeting, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray asked the people, “Do you want to elect a jailbird as your MP?”

It’s clear that Raj Thackeray does not campaign openly for the Congress-NCP combine. In fact, he never mentions these parties or the Shiv Sena in his speeches. However, armed with facts and figures, what he does is a sharp clinical takedown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Portions of various speeches by Modi are projected onto huge screens and the MNS leader highlights the contradictions in it. It is a campaign style he has pioneered and it is so effective a style that one need not be surprised if other leaders copy it.

For example, at a recent meeting, he played a speech by Modi from Bihar wherein the PM claimed that his government had built more than 800,000 toilets in a week. Clinically, Raj Thackeray broke down the figure to the bare minimum and concluded that 800,000 toilets a week meant seven toilets every five seconds! At another rally, he exposed the Maharashtra government’s lies about digitising a remote village in Amravati district, by sending his own team to discover that far from digitisation, the village did not have Wi-Fi, mobile phones or even ATM cards. People in the know of it said that this expose of sorts left Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis embarrassed.

Raj Thackeray seems to be on a mission to expose Modi’s tall claims and warn the people not to fall for such promises. His singular focus reminds one of the adage that there is no enemy worse than a friend-turned-foe. This is intriguing because Raj Thackeray was one of the first few politicians who had wholeheartedly endorsed the Gujarat model of development.

“I went there at the behest of Ratan Tata who asked me to study the miracle that Modi had pulled off in Gujarat. I got taken in like all the others but it is only later that I discovered it was all a sham. If you travel incognito in Gujarat, the picture of poverty and lack of development you see is quite dismal. That is my anger against Modi and I am determined to unmask him before the people,” he has been saying at his rallies to explain his change of heart.

While Modi might be regretting befriending Raj Thackeray, the MNS chief’s diatribes against the PM suits the Congress and NCP leaders just fine. In many ways Raj Thackeray says the things that the Congress or NCP cannot say, he says it far more vociferously and has so far gotten away with it. For example, he has raised doubts over the Pulwama attack and has said that another “Pulwama-like” attack may happen! Congress or NCP leaders cannot even think of making such an alarmist statement.

After the last phase of voting in Maharashtra on April 29, Raj is slated to head for the north Indian states where he will be addressing rallies in Hindi.

So what’s in it for him? Possibly a covert seat arrangement at the assembly elections in October that will get him a foot in the door. It would be a much-needed resurrection he has been waiting for and if in the process the Shiv Sena, headed by his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, is pushed back, all this effort now would be well worth his time.

