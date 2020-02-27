Politics | How India-US ties have blossomed under Modi and Trump

Harsh V Pant

United States President Donald Trump managed to have a successful visit to India despite some wondering if his mercurial temperament might result in some embarrassment for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Under the Trump presidency, it has been a roller coaster ride for India-US ties. However, it can safely be concluded that while Trump has managed to disrupt a number of bilateral ties and challenged some of the fundamental assumptions of US foreign policy, New Delhi has managed to maintain a semblance of stability in bilateral ties which seemed difficult when Trump had come to office.

Modi’s ability to build a personal rapport with Trump has given India some breathing space in tiding over some of the trickier issues in this bilateral engagement. In fact, during his visit, Trump refused to be drawn into matters pertaining to India’s internal affairs, something which any other US President would have been tempted to do.

As this visit underscored, ‘relations between India and US aren't just between two governments, but are people-centric and people-driven’ and ‘these relations are very important for the most important relationship of the 21st century.’ Last few years have seen a raft of challenges clouding an otherwise robust partnership. From trade to Russia, from Iran to Afghanistan, differences between the two sides have been in the headlines.

However, quietly away from the gaze of the media, Modi and Trump managed to lay the foundations of a substantive partnership premised on the strategic convergence in the Indo-Pacific. As Trump went further than any US President in doubling down on Pakistani shenanigans pertaining to terrorism and extremism, Modi articulated more robustly than ever before New Delhi’s desire to play the role of a net security provider in the wider Indo-Pacific.

Modi’s visit to the US in September was highly successful in alleviating tensions brewing in the ties. He not only generated a level of confidence in Washington that India was serious about engaging the US on trade but he also managed to sell India as a trade and investment destination to American and global investors at a time when there are growing concerns about economic slowdown in India.

Modi also presented to the world, and to Trump in particular, India’s narrative on Kashmir against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 and a sustained misinformation campaign launched by Pakistan. He used the Houston rally to great effect when in the presence of Trump he underlined the need for New Delhi’s change of policy on Kashmir as well as how India has managed to arrive at that decision through a transparent and democratic process.

Trump’s visit to India was in no small measure due to his sense that he could use Modi’s popularity with the Indian Americans for his own campaign back home where he hopes to pull in Indian American voters who tend to favour the Democrats. Beyond that, with energy and defence deals and directives to their respective bureaucracies to expeditiously work on a legal framework for concluding a mega trade deal, Trump and Modi managed to make the most of a visit that for critics was all about optics.

The two nations are working on a rather expansive framework of cooperation in the wider Indo-Pacific, which ranges from strategic matters to connectivity and infrastructure. Even on Afghanistan where the two nations have divergent perspectives, there is a far greater understanding of the underlying issues and the two nations are seemingly at ease.

Bilateral ties between the world’s oldest and largest democracies have been burgeoning but a section of the Indian commentariat has remained consumed by minor irritants. Trump’s back-and-forth on Kashmir has been analysed and over-analysed to see if there has been a shift in the American position on the issue. Trade disputes were elevated to a point where they seemed to be on the verge of derailing the entire edifice of India-US ties.

The reality, however, has always been quite different. India-US ties have blossomed under Trump and Modi’s substantive outreach to him has clearly paid dividends. India-US ties remain robust and, in the words of India’s former ambassador to the US and present Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the India-US strategic relationship has the potential to become the “defining partnership” within this century. Given how far this relationship has travelled in the last few years, this clearly doesn’t seem like an exaggeration.