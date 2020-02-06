Politics | How far is the Inner Line Permit in Assam feasible?

Rajeev Bhattacharyya

The demand for Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Assam goes back several decades and has been renewed by prominent civil society groups in the past couple of months or so. The immediate reason is the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the ILP will keep the state out of the purview of the CAA, which would be similar to five other states of the Northeast. This apart, the ILP is also viewed by many in Assam as a mechanism to check the influx of ‘outsiders’ from the mainland. Of late, concerns have been raised over the purchase of land by a large number of non-Assamese businessmen along the national highways.

There is a high possibility that the Clause 6 Committee that was formed by the government to recommend policies for safeguarding the indigenous communities in Assam would include the demand of an ILP. This was apparent from recent statements by leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) whose adviser Samujjal Bhattacharyya is a member of the committee. This is one of the most significant clauses in the Assam Accord signed in 1985 that has yet to be implemented.

However, the recommendations of the committee are not binding upon the government. It remains to be seen if the Centre would accept the demand given that this issue was broached by the pro-talks faction of the ULFA after talks began in 2011. It was turned down after several rounds of negotiations. Besides, the Centre would have granted the ILP to Assam when it decided to include Meghalaya and Manipur in the regime after anti-CAA protests erupted in the twin states. Instead, as it seems, the plan for implementing the major recommendations of the committee has been firmed up as it would also help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to recover lost ground in Assam.

There is a vast difference between implementing the ILP in Assam and in smaller states of the Northeast such as Manipur and Meghalaya. Being centrally located and connected to the mainland and the rest of the six states, Assam has too many entry and exit points facilitating the movement of large chunks of people every day. In most likelihood, the law would be rendered redundant and difficult to implement. An infrastructure many times larger than the existing mechanism in the hill states must be erected in Assam — this would include the airport and railway stations.

The ILP could impede inflow of investments into Assam at a time when industrialisation is being promoted. Whether the path of economic progress in Assam lies in industries is a debatable matter, but there’s no gainsaying that the government has been making efforts to convince corporate houses to invest in the state. In addition, jumbo plans have been finalised by the Centre for the Northeast, and Assam will be the intersecting point of a network of arteries through air, rail and water linking the landlocked region to distant capitals in Asia. In the twin projects Bharatmala and Sagarmala, the Northeast is envisaged to develop as a commercial hub. The historic National Highway-39, which links Assam with Nagaland and Manipur, will be part of Asian Highway-1 originating in Tokyo all the way to the border of Bulgaria.

Most importantly, the ILP in Assam has the danger of shifting the focus from evolving long and short-term policies for and setting up a regime of preventive measures against the influx of foreign nationals in Assam. The government, and especially the ministry of home affairs, has not yet understood the import of preventive measures which is why kneejerk reactions to detect foreign nationals are apparent at regular intervals across India. There are too many issues to be resolved with the different categories of foreign nationals in the country but the ministry has always ignored them — this was apparent from the revelations by former home secretary GK Pillai at a seminar in India International Centre on June 22.

Deadlines for fencing the India-Bangladesh border have been missed continuously for the past decade or nobody is sure about completion of the project. Since fencing the entire border is not viable, other imperative measures as recommended in the report of former Assam governor Lt Gen (Retd) SK Sinha should have been executed long ago.