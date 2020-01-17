Politics | Has vote-bank politics come to haunt Yediyurappa?

Kamlendra Kanwar

Some years ago, Karnataka was looked upon as a gateway for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) projected big bang entry into the south — it was expected to herald a new type of governance that would be the model for other southern states to aspire for. However, somewhere along the way it got derailed. Today, it is synonymous with greedy legislators who think nothing of constantly hankering for loaves of office and an opportunity to make some quick money.

It’s not as though its rivals — the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) — have been any better. Be it one party or another, there is little to choose from in terms of greed.

When BJP state chief BS Yediyurappa lured 17 legislators from the Congress and the JD(S) to switch loyalty to the BJP some months ago, he doubtlessly held out the bait of ministerial berths. Now when 13 of the 17 ‘rebel’ legislators were voted back to power in by-elections after the Supreme Court disqualified them under the anti-defection law, they are asking for their pound of flesh in the shape of plum ministerial posts. Even the pretence of dignity and self-respect has been given up.

So brazen is this demand that some of them have even specified the portfolios they want. Rarely has such open blackmail of a government been seen before. Propriety has indeed been thrown to the winds.

Heightening Yediyurappa’s discomfiture, the party high command in Delhi is keeping a close watch and is not agreeing to an expansion of the ministerial team. That has led the CM to exclaim that he cannot accommodate all the rebel legislators in his Cabinet. Even one of the two legislators who lost the by-elections wants to be made a minister, seeking to be rewarded for contributing in bringing down the Congress-JD(S) government.

It is no secret that the party ‘high command’ is not well disposed towards Yediyurappa, but knows that there is no alternative to him in the unenviable situation of a virtual famine of mass leaders in Karnataka BJP.

While 15 of the disqualified MLAs contested by-elections, and 13 won, two are in limbo awaiting the outcome of a litigation over the results. When and if they are elected, they too would want to be rewarded with ministerial berths. This is the tragi-comedy of Karnataka — this state was once in the forefront of the new economy with a fine software base.

As if all this theatrical performance was not enough, a seer belonging to a prominent Lingayat sect, Veerashaiva, Swami Vachananda, disturbed a hornet’s nest on January 14 when he demanded his nominee be given a ministerial berth and threatened to withdraw support of the Panchamasali Lingayats if Yediyurappa did not comply.

To this, Yediyurappa who depends heavily on this sect to harvest its vote-bank, said he would not accept such a sermon from the seer and that he would rather resign if he persisted.

This public spectacle has understandably not gone down well with the people who are shocked by the level to which politics has sunk in the state. That Karnataka is sinking in public esteem is reflected in the manner in which new investment has been shying away from it. Corruption in the state has, for many years, touched endemic proportions and the sorry plight of Bengaluru infrastructure is causing deep shock.

So abjectly poor is the stock of politicians of all hues that politics and consequently democracy itself have taken on a bad name.

If this government falls because it failed to meet the expectations of its legislators it would be sad indeed. The Congress-led Siddharamaiah government fell because it failed to justify the trust that the electors placed in it. This was followed by the HD Kumaraswamy government, which had the Congress and the JD(S) obsessed with feathering their own nests while the state suffered. Now it is the turn of Yediyurappa whose government could well fall for reasons of personal expectations of legislators.

Where do the people stand in all this when personal greed of politicians and bureaucrats over-rides all public interest concerns? Evidently, the anti-defection legislation, which was brought in with much hope to stop defections and impart government stability, has not stopped turncoats.

In the days and weeks ahead it will be interesting to see how Yediyurappa tides over this crisis.