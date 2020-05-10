Politics | Has BJP taken the winds out of AAP’s and Congress’ sails?

It did not surprise anyone that, at the May 8 rally he addressed in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi derisively drove home the claims of an alternative politics by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Not to be outdone, in their road shows, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too targeted AAP for Arvind Kejriwal’s stewardship of the city-state’s affairs. The Congress leaders, of course, also questioned Modi’s claims of “alternative governance” at the Centre.

By all accounts, Kejriwal - who has been the Delhi chief minister for the last four years - is on the hot seat. He is forced to defend his record in office, which saw several run-ins with the central government, lieutenant governors and trips to courts to settle the division of power.

That AAP was born in 2011 and a beneficiary of the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement is no longer its USP. Neither is AAP’s dramatic re-capture of Delhi in 2015 by winning 67 of the 70 assembly seats. The reality is that, today, AAP is plagued by internal dissensions and accusations of corruption; it is anything but what it was in 2011. On top of this, the party was ready to join hands with the Congress — the same party it opposed for its corruption and misgovernance.

It is these reasons that have turned this general election in Delhi into a high-stake one for AAP. Its outcome is bound to cast a shadow over the assembly polls due early next year.

An alliance with the Congress, perhaps, could have given them a confidence to fight the BJP, which has been looking for an opportunity to cash in on the failures of the AAP government. For this same reason, the Congress was also keen to form an alliance with AAP. However, reports suggest that Kejriwal’s demand that a tie-up in Delhi include an alliance in Haryana was unacceptable to Rahul Gandhi, and seat-sharing became a sticking point.

An analysis of the 2014 vote shares show that the BJP has an advantage if AAP and Congress contest separately. In 2014, AAP polled in 33.1 percent of the votes while the Congress got 15.2 percent. Together, this was more than the 46.6 percent polled in by the BJP, which was then riding high on a Modi wave.

The core voters of AAP and the Congress are the same: Muslims and the underprivileged living in unauthorised colonies and slums. Besides, there is a small section of the lower-middle class. It was this vote bank that handed power to AAP in 2015, when it earned 54 percent of the votes, while the BJP received 32 percent, and the Congress a little less than 10 percent.

Not surprisingly, angry AAP leaders have gone to town, blaming the Congress for failing to stich an alliance and, thereby, making it easy for the BJP.

Apart from an absence of an alliance with AAP, the woes of the Congress are compounded by lacuna in the leadership. Sheila Dikshit, 81, is back in reckoning. She is not only leading the Congress in Delhi but also contesting against BJP’s Delhi unit chief and Bhojpuri artiste Manoj Tiwari in the North-East Delhi constituency.

Credited with several infrastructural changes in the national capital, Dikshit was the CM for three consecutive terms. As one of the oldest candidate in the Delhi, she has made a comeback after having been defeated in the 2013 Delhi assembly elections, which brought AAP to power.

For the BJP, its success in recapturing all the seven Lok Sabha seats will be an exercise in self-assurance even if the municipal bodies it controls in Delhi have a poor record in civic affairs.

A dip in the AAP support base will also bring the much-needed oxygen for reviving the BJP’s rank and file for the assembly polls.

Not taking any chances with its internal dissensions, the BJP has re-nominated five of the seven sitting MPs. It has fielded 37-year-old former cricketer Gautam Gambhir and popular Punjabi Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans in East Delhi and North West Delhi constituencies, replacing Mahesh Girri and Udit Raj, respectively.

AAP hopes that its main plank of full statehood for Delhi, along with social welfare schemes, will carry it forward. However, it is doubtful whether statehood for Delhi is a major issue for voters in poorer parts of the metro where sealing of illegal business units have left many without jobs.

Nearly a third of the capital’s residents live in unauthorised colonies and slums (an estimated 5.6 million people).

For them, every election — be it for the Lok Sabha, the assembly or the municipal wards — is about more opportunities of employment, affordable houses, improved water supply, functional healthcare centres and hospitals, and better last-mile connectivity.

Shekhar Iyer is former senior associate editor of Hindustan Times and political editor of Deccan Herald. Views are personal.

