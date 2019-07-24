Politics | Do not miss the opportunity the Kartarpur corridor offers

Valay Singh

In a rare show of cooperation, India and Pakistan are working efficiently to build a special cross-border corridor that would enable Sikh devotees and other followers of Guru Nanak in India to visit Kartarpur, barely four kilometres from the border.

It was here by the banks of River Ravi that Sikhism’s founder, fondly called Baba Nanak, is believed to have spent the last 18 years of his life. Sikhs consider Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, the shrine built at the spot where Guru Nanak is said to have died, as one of their most sacred sites. It was here that Guru Nanak founded several progressive practices such as Sangat and Langar, which have become integral to the Sikh faith.

This year marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and India and Pakistan are vying with each other to woo the Sikhs, an influential community spread across the world, particularly in the US, Canada and the UK.

In Pakistan, the Sikhs have been excluded from the last population census but according to unofficial estimates there are more than 20,000 of them living mostly in the north-west. During the 1947 Partition, some of the most revered shrines for Sikhs such as Guru Nanak’s birthplace, Nankana Sahib, Panja Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib and Dera Sahib went to Pakistan and for nearly three decades they were out of bounds for Indian Sikhs. In 1974, the two governments signed a bilateral agreement that obligated them to allow their citizens to visit a mutually agreed list of shrines in both countries. However, Kartarpur Sahib was not a part this agreement and Sikhs had to be content with viewing the shrine from the Indian side. This is why this initiative is important.

Construction work is on full swing on both sides of the border as both governments aim to open the corridor before Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary in November. On the Indian side, besides the 4.2 km multi-lane corridor, a large part of which falls in Pakistan, the government plans to build a massive state of the art terminal equipped with facilities comparable to an international airport. The Pakistani government too has recently increased the amount of land earmarked for the Kartarpur shrine by 14 times. Now the shrine will get 42 acres for its needs as well as 62 acres for cultivation.

Even as workers on both sides work round-the-clock, another race has begun among politicians in Indian Punjab. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a conservative party that projects itself as the protector of Sikh faith, and its ally the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are vying to take credit for getting Pakistan to provide visa-free access to Kartarpur.

Last month, in an effort to take credit, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the corridor and getting Pakistan to open up access. Not to be outdone by his rivals, Punjab’s Congress Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has been issuing statements to the media welcoming Pakistan’s decision to allow Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib without a separate permit system even though Pakistan has made no such commitment as yet. Carefully choosing his words, Singh also commended the Indian government for getting Pakistan to accept "his request for passage of pilgrims on all seven days of the week".

The domestic and international political one-upmanship is inevitable around a project of this scale but it should not even remotely offend Sikh sensibilities. The Indian government’s plan to install a 300 feet high ‘national monumental flag’ near the terminal has led some Sikh activists raising concerns of the shrine being overshadowed by Indian ‘supremacy’ and that it “…will neither represent the spiritual essence of the sacred space nor the heritage architecture from the Guru period or the Sikh architecture [of] post-Guru period”. This is a concern that the Indian and the Pakistani government would do well to consider.

The Kartarpur corridor project offers the two neighbours a unique opportunity to seek peace and harmony. This great breakthrough is a welcome and historic development, and in the name of one of India’s finest spiritual leaders, it should not end up being the antithesis of his ideas.