Politics | Collective failure of states has led to Delhi’s air apocalypse

Kamlendra Kanwar

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi counselling that he work towards evolving a consensus on dealing effectively with air pollution in Delhi has come not a day too soon. It indeed needs urgent and concerted action.

It is a hard reality that the national capital has become a virtual gas chamber. Only last week Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was ready with a photo-op, distributing face masks to students. At the same time, members of an overseas cricket team going around with masks was certainly an embarrassing sight.

All the hype about India being a path-finder for the world comes to nought when seen against this unpalatable truth of its capital city facing an air pollution emergency.

With relations between the Centre and the Delhi government being consistently rough in recent years, there is a perpetual blame game between the Modi dispensation and the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The governments in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana have also been engaged in a slanging match with each blaming the other and no one doing anything substantial enough to remedy the situation.

Singh himself must share blame for not stopping stubble from being burnt in open fields which is a major cause of Delhi’s current pollution because of the direction of wind. Yet, it is not wrong for the Punjab Chief Minister to point out to the Centre its own culpability as the coordinator in the federal set-up.

There is no denying that Singh is no run-of-the-mill leader. He is widely respected for his no-nonsense approach to things. For all his sane advice to the Centre, however, the hard reality is that Singh has fought shy of enforcing a halt to stubble burning by farmers in Punjab for fear of rubbing this vital vote-bank the wrong way. Clearly, it is easy to pontificate but hard to take tough measures.

The Centre too has been passing the buck, blaming AAP of being unable to stop the steady deterioration in the Delhi environs. Delhi’s western neighbour Haryana has done precious little to deter its farmers from burning stubble.

Today, there is a situation due to the collective failure of states, the Centre and pollution control agencies that an air emergency has had to be declared in the National Capital Region, schools are shut for days together, tourists are shunning the capital region and offices and services are at sixes and sevens.

As per a latest study by the Central Pollution Control Board for October 26, 13 cities had an average Air Quality Index above 400 which falls in 'severe' category. Seven of them were in Uttar Pradesh, five in Haryana and one in Bihar.

Yet, there is no visible sign of pro-active action to combat the damage that is being caused to the environment and to the health of the people of Delhi. We are bequeathing a horrifying future which could be unthinkably bad.

The ill-effects of climate change are manifesting themselves more and more, with the weather pattern changing with all its ferocity. This is translating into extreme heat and cold, unseasonal and torrential rain or recurrent droughts, painting a horrendous scenario.

Singh is right when he says that the Centre must step in to brainstorm with the states, with agricultural experts, with all manner of stakeholders, on a war footing. This is hardly a matter to be left in the hands of time-servers and blame pedlars who cannot see beyond their nose.

Stopping stubble burning is certainly not a magic wand which will rid the toxic Delhi environment of all its ills. Factors like large-scale industrial pollution, traffic overload and excessive construction activity have also contributed to the catastrophic pollution in Delhi.

Many other cities in India are grievously affected. Take the case of Bengaluru where the once-famous lakes are frothing and fuming with pollution with no sign of redemption. The politician-builder nexus has ravaged the environment making it unrecognisable and the indiscriminate addition of vehicles has caused unprecedented traffic deadlocks.

The same goes for other big cities in varying degrees. Unless remedial action is taken, and taken now, there is only deterioration in sight.

It is sad that despite disastrous consequences, central and state governments are not waking up to harsh realities. The time to act is now and it is surprising that Singh’s call to stop the rot has not come from myriad quarters.

10th