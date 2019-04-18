App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Politics | Can Congress wrest North Karnataka from BJP?

While the BJP is a growing force in this region, the Congress is not one to be brushed aside lightly.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Image for representation
Whatsapp

Kamlendra Kanwar

Karnataka, which goes to the polls in two phases on April 18 and 23, poses a formidable challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the BJP had stolen a march over the Congress-Janata Dal(Secular) combine in terms of being the single-largest party after the assembly, the post-poll alliance between the Congress and JDS robbed the BJP of a chance to form the government.

In a sense the BJP has a chance to be one up on the Congress-JDS alliance in the Lok Sabha elections. Much of the news on the alliance in the weeks after the assembly elections has focussed on the squabbles between the Congress and the JDS. There have indeed been few deliverables and fewer feathers in the coalition’s cap.

Indeed, relations between the hitherto rivals now in a coalition have been none too smooth with Congress kingpin and former chief minister Siddaramaiah and JDS chief and current chief minister HD Kumaraswamy nursing a history of animosity. This election would indeed be a test of how potent the coalition would be in the period after the elections and how justified would be the fears of internal sabotage of each other’s chances in the elections.

related news

Unlike in Uttar Pradesh where the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have coalesced well as poll partners despite a lot of bad blood in the past, in Karnataka the rivalry is still visibly strong. There are hints of some Congress legislators planning to strike deals with the BJP after the elections. Thus, there is little for the coalition partners to gloat about.

Also, as is widely acknowledged, the issues in central and state polls are different and as is being predicted, it could boil down to a contest between Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi.

In half the 28 seats in Karnataka that will go to polls on April 23, the mystery of how healthy is the coalition will unravel in the state’s interior. The JDS is not a major player in this north Karnataka region and there is little to show that it has grown in recent years.

In a key contest of Chikkodi, Congress’ Prakash Hukkeri won by a narrow 3,003 votes in 2014, pipping Ramesh Katti of the BJP who had trounced him in 2009. Both candidates are from the Lingayat caste to which BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa belongs.

Traditionally, Chikkodi was considered the seat of power in North Karnataka because Congress’ Union minister B Shankaranand won it seven successive times from 1967 to 1996. In recent times, however, the BJP has gained considerable strength in the constituency and the scales could tilt towards it this time as well.

This time around, the BJP has chosen Annasaheb Jolle, preferring him over Katti who is sulking on the sidelines. Jolle is looked upon as suave and soft-spoken. A cooperative society that he founded has its branches spread across Belgaum and some districts in Maharashtra. His family trust runs a school for the differently-abled, and is also supportive of women’s self-help groups. He also has considerable support among the youth.

There is also a key constituency of Belgaum which has a concentration of Maharashtrians and borders that state. While the Congress won the seat in the 1999 elections, Suresh Angadi of the BJP has been winning thrice since then. He could well be the victim again.

Gulbarga is another prestigious seat which has been dominated by the Congress over the years. It has a large Muslim population. In Raichur, the Congress had managed to scrape through in the 2014 elections. Bidar is a constituency that has oscillated between the Congress and the BJP.

In Bellary where once former Congress President Sonia Gandhi defeated Sushma Swaraj, the BJP now holds sway — a sign of changing times.

All in all, North Karnataka is essentially a region where there are largely straight contests. While the BJP is a growing force, the Congress is not one to be brushed aside lightly. The stakes for both the Congress and the BJP are indeed high.

Kamlendra Kanwar is a senior journalist. Views expressed are personal.

For more Opinion pieces, click here.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #General Elections 2019 #Karnataka #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocks the casual look in beige as she sashays d ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's period love saga marks the highe ...

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and t ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play lovers in this Sanjay Le ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan c ...

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all th ...

Upset With Her Husband's 'Dark Complexion', UP Woman Sets Him Ablaze

Another Bangladeshi Actor Told to Leave India for Attending Trinamool ...

Norwegian Police Arrest the Night King, Tell GoT Fans That Winter is N ...

TS Inter Results 2019: List of Websites to Check Your Manabadi Inter 1 ...

TS Inter Result 2019: TSBIE to Announce Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year ...

Telangana Board to Release TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 Shortly ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board to Declare Inter 1st, 2nd Result ...

Telangana Inter Result 2019: TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Scores to b ...

Shilpa Shetty Inspires Young Mothers in Latest Instagram Video, See He ...

Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Chhattisgarh registers over 47% voter tur ...

It's curtains for 5-time consecutive Lok Sabha winners

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty below 11,750 as banks drag; Yes ...

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Margin could rise by over 2% after new power plant commissioned at Dah ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Mamata Banerjee vs Narendra Modi: As Lok Sabha election kicks into ful ...

Nani on Jersey, tapping into his emotional side, and why the cricket d ...

Video of PJ Kurien translating Rahul Gandhi goes viral: Ridiculing ex- ...

Jet Airways saga: Aviation is in Naresh Goyal's blood; he will return ...

Taiwan Earthquake News: Schools evacuated as quake of magnitude 6.1 hi ...

Champions League: Tottenham expose Manchester City's defensive foibles ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.