Politics | All parties win as the BJP loses Maharashtra

Sujata Anandan

At the end of the day it is sub-nationalism which defeated ‘nationalism’ in Maharashtra. Two political parties, both rooted in their regional ethos despite their pretensions to being national — the Shiv Sena through its Hindutva stand and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by trying hard to spread its footprint across India but remaining confined to western Maharashtra — got together, with the Congress following tamely in the interest of its survival. They scripted a narrative likely to set in motion the beginning of the end of another dominant narrative — the invincibility of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in general and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah in particular.

In retrospect, the party leadership may wonder why it did not study Maharashtra's politics and its politicians more deeply. For both NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (but more particularly the former) employed the guerrilla tactics of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha warrior king that both parties swear by, to defeat the Delhi-based national party.

Tactics such as ambush (Uddhav Thackeray's surprising, bold and potentially perilous breaking of alliance with the BJP), subterfuge (Ajit Pawar's dishonest manner of securing the support of NCP MLAs for a possible BJP government), isolating of the enemy (Sharad Pawar's rendering of Ajit and Devendra Fadnavis devoid of any other support), partisan (in the old meaning of the term which meant involving secret battles by armed guards) mobilisation of forces (by the Shiv Sena’s trade unions at airports and hotels from where their MLAs could have been defected), all contributed to the BJP not being able to form a government. The national party could not use its tried and tested tactics of influencing legislators from other parties to switch sides in order to form the government when it has not won an outright majority.

The BJP leadership should have sat up and taken notice when Sharad Pawar first raised the issue of Marathas never ceding to the "Delhi sultanate" when pressure was put on him with a probe by the Enforcement Directorate. The BJP should have also attempted to pacify Thackeray when he publicly expressed hurt at being called a liar for stating that the BJP had promised the Shiv Sena an equal share in power (of sharing the chief ministership) for allying with it to prevent the division of the Right-wing vote in Maharashtra.

The combination of the injured Marathi pride (Thackeray) and piqued Maratha ego (Sharad Pawar) proved deadly as Sharad Pawar converted it into a kind of cultural sub-nationalism with the state on the edge of a very serious threat by Shiv Sainiks taking to the streets. This anger or perception of being wronged also extended to the way in which Gujaratis in Maharashtra were viewed. At another level, the domination of the national party BJP over regional parties such as the Shiv Sena and the NCP was seen as the domination of Gujaratis over Maharashtrians.

Pawar used the state’s political past to his advantage during the election and later. In the past, the domination and influence of another duo from Gujarat, Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Morarji Desai, on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru caused much heartburn among Maharashtrians in the fight for Bombay as their state capital. It was cultural sub-nationalism that led to Desai to pitch Gujaratis as the rich businessmen and Maharashtrians as the workers fit only to be employed as menial workers in their homes or factories. Very subtly, Sharad Pawar turned the assembly elections in Maharashtra into one between the poor masses (in Maharashtra) and the outsider, Gujarati Modi-Shah duo. It is here that the narrative of the fight being for Marathi pride gained currency.

Taking Thackeray away from Hindutva has shifted the needle considerably away from the kind of majoritarian nationalism being practised by the BJP in recent years. In their common minimum programme, in its first draft, the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition has agreed to implement government schemes without discrimination against castes and religions.

Among the first state laws likely to be repealed will be the beef ban that punishes anyone even possessing the meat with five years’ imprisonment, without bail or parole. This will benefit farmers who, despite crop failures and lack of government support, have suffered excruciatingly over the past five years because they’ve either had to abandon or give away their prized cattle or keep them well past their economic utility.

As for Ajit Pawar, the jury is still out on whether he took the decision to join the BJP independently or whether it was orchestrated by his Machiavellian uncle to facilitate the revoking of President's Rule. Whatever be the case, the BJP has ended up with a lot of egg on its face for allying with Ajit Pawar and the NCP which it had labelled as highly-corrupt.

The BJP has lost the battle of perception and is now seen as a power-hungry and opportunist party. By contrast, the Shiv Sena has emerged as the David to the BJP's Goliath. Sharad Pawar, who seemed decimated before the polls, now has the remote control of the government in his hands. The Congress, coming in from a position of defeat, has an unexpected bonus. As an AICC general secretary said, “Bhagwan hamara maalik hai (God is our saviour)." Amen to that!