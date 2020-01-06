Politics | AASU’s new political party could be bad news for BJP

SNM Abdi

The violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), spearheaded by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), resulting in six deaths — four in police firing plus two stir-related fatalities — has petered out but not before unleashing a powerful civil disobedience movement which can potentially alter the political landscape in Assam and beyond.

Now in the New Year, buoyed by growing support for the anti-CAA agitation, the AASU is all set to launch a political party to fight the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its coalition partner, the Asom Gano Parishad (AGP), which ironically was fathered by the AASU 35 years ago. Local media reports have dubbed the party in the offing AGP 2.0, underlining its political and electoral significance in the current tumultuous scenario.

From 1979, the AASU led the anti-foreigners movement against Bangladeshi immigrants, proudly signed the Assam Accord with then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in August 1985, and then gave birth to the AGP in October 1985. Subsequently, the AGP ruled for two full terms: 1985-1990 and 1996-2001, followed by Congress regimes.

In 2016, Assam elected a BJP-AGP government, which the AASU is accusing of betraying the Assamese people. The situation, according to the AASU, which claims to be the true representative of Assamese people, can be retrieved only by establishing a new political formation to evict the BJP-AGP combine from power in 2021.

Assam is the most vocal among North-Eastern states bitterly opposing the granting of Indian citizenship to several thousands of Bangladeshi Hindus so far living illegally on their soil. Which is hardly surprising as the CAA is without a doubt the anti-thesis of the AASU’s anti-foreigners movement and the feather in its cap — the Assam Accord.

Importantly, the political party the AASU launches is capable of spawning similar outfits to take on the BJP in neighbouring states, via the North East Students Organisation (NESO) of which the AASU is a key part.

Besides the AASU chief Samujjal Bhattacharya who is the NESO advisor, other AASU bigwigs such as Dipanka Kumar Nath and Lurinjyoti Gogoi are close to NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa who is vehemently anti-CAA and has a pan North-East presence.

As the conflict between the BJP-AGP and the AASU intensifies, it is pertinent to note that Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who has ordered the police and the BJP cadre not to show any mercy to anti-CAA protestors, is a former AASU president who was in the AGP before joining the BJP.

Sonowal typifies the AASU’s frustration over leaders forged in the AASU-AGP crucible executing New Delhi’s agenda. To stem the ‘rot’, the AASU has decided to replace ‘traitors’ with a new political party to save ‘Assamese people, land, culture and language’.

The AASU’s new-found assertiveness, bordering on belligerence, has ramifications for regional economy and development projects. Its agitation scuttled the Narendra Modi- Shinzo Abe summit scheduled to be held in Guwahati from December 15 to 17. The cancellation of the meet came as a big and embarrassing blow to New Delhi’s Act East Policy whose objective is to involve ASEAN nations and Japan in developing Assam and other North-Eastern states.

Last month Assam witnessed attacks on government properties, the BJP and the AGP offices and homes of leaders belonging to the ruling coalition. Sonowal’s convoy has been targeted many times. Pushed against the wall, in a video which went viral, BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia exhorted cadre: “If someone comes to burn down your house, you burn their house too. If they put their hand on one of you, put your hands on 10 of them. People are with us. We have more people with us.” In such a volatile situation, violence could recur.

To intimidate the AASU, the Assam government has threatened to take a leaf out of Uttar Pradesh and name those injured in the violent protests as accused in FIRs and make video-graphed agitators literally pay for damage to public properties.

The AASU has thrown down the gauntlet in Assam which enjoys a special place in the BJP’s success story in the North-East. In 2015, the BJP was in power only in Nagaland and that too as a junior partner. However, after wresting Assam in 2016, the BJP has tasted success after success. Today there are BJP CMs in Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, while Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya are governed by regional parties which are constituents of the BJP-led North Eastern Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

The AASU has lit a fuse in a region where the BJP’s stakes are sky high. If the ruling BJP wishes it can still pull the rug from under the AASU’s feet by simply announcing that each and every Bangladeshi Hindu in Assam who is naturalised by the CAA will be shifted out of Assam to, say, Gorakhpur, Ahmedabad or Nagpur. That will upset the AASU’s apple-cart.