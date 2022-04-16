Political, social organisations condemn targeted killings in Kashmir

Different political and social organisations on Saturday came together to condemn the frequent incidents of targeted killings in Kashmir and urged the government to check such attacks. They also sought fair delimitation, early assembly elections and restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was jointly convened under the banner of All Parties United Morcha and was chaired by former minister and president of Dogra Sadar Sabha Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak, a press statement issued after the meeting said. The meeting was among others attended by former Member Parliament Sheikh Abdul Rehman, National Conference provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, chief spokesperson of Pradesh Congress Committee Ravinder Sharma and CPI(M) representative Hari Singh.

The statement said a threadbare discussion was held over the overall socio-political and the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with the participants expressing grave concern over the increased targeted attacks on innocents including the members of the minority community and non-local workers in the Valley.

The meeting regretted that the government has utterly failed to arrest the situation leading to an atmosphere of fear among innocent people including Panchayati Raj Institutions members, minorities and non-locals in Kashmir.

Expressing deep sympathies with families of those killed and injured besides the members of the security forces who laid down their lives during anti-militancy operations, the meeting demanded fool-proof security measures for the vulnerable sections. The meeting also expressed grave concern over attempts to create wedge among communities and disturb religious brotherhood and harmony by various provocative means like the highly condemnable incident of vandalism at Sidhra temple in Jammu recently, the statement said.

Demanding immediate action against culprits to expose the conspiracy, the statement appealed to the people to rise against such communal and mischievous forces and not to allow peace and harmony to be disturbed at any cost. All right thinking people and secular forces should stand united to defeat nefarious designs of divisive and communal forces active in the region, the statement said.

Rejecting the delimitation commission exercise as non-transparent, the statement said its draft report has caused grave injustice and inconvenience to the people at most places due to non-adherence of different settled principle and parameters for the exercise. The Commission has not bothered to visit different districts or give a fair and patient hearing to the genuinely aggrieved people and areas creating an impression that the Commission will not be able to do justice to the people, it said.

The statement demanded that the Commission should consider all genuine objections and representations against its draft report which is highly illogical and against the ground situation, before finalising its report as the aggrieved people have no remedy thereafter. It also demanded that the prime minister should honour the commitment on the floor of the Parliament regarding restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, without any further delay, followed by early assembly elections to restore democracy in order to give respite to the people from the non-accountable bureaucratic regime.