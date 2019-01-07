Political slugfest erupts over Sitharaman's claim that HAL received govt orders worth Rs 1 lakh crore

A political slugfest has broken out after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claimed the government had provided Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) orders worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

Sitharaman had made the remarks during her reply to a debate on the Rafale deal in Lok Sabha on January 4.

On January 6, Congress President Rahul Gandhi alleged that Sitharaman had 'lied' in Parliament about orders given to HAL and demanded that she should either place the documents in support of her statement in the House or resign.

Gandhi's allegations came after a report by The Times of India claimed that "not a single rupee of the said Rs 1 lakh crore has come to HAL, since not a single order, as claimed, has been signed till now."

The report cited senior HAL management officials to back its claim.

"When you tell one lie, you need to keep spinning out more lies, to cover up the first one. In her eagerness to defend the PM's Rafale lie, the RM (Raksha Mantri) lied to Parliament," Gandhi tweeted. "Tomorrow, RM must place before Parliament documents showing 1 Lakh crore of government orders to HAL or resign," he said.

Sitharaman hit back at Gandhi’s allegation saying it is a matter of 'shame' that the Congress chief was 'misleading' the country without fully understanding the issue.

Suggesting that Gandhi had jumped the gun while making the allegations, Sitharaman's office tweeted that he should 'start from ABCs' and read the complete report before commenting on it.

"It's a shame that the president of @INCIndia is misleading the nation. HAL has signed contracts worth Rs 26,570.8 crore (between 2014 and 2018) and contracts worth Rs 73,000 crore are in the pipeline. Will @RahulGandhi apologise to the country from the floor of the house?" Sitharaman tweeted from the minister's official handle.



HAL has signed contracts worth Rs 26570.8 Cr (Between 2014 and 2018) and contracts worth Rs 73000 Cr are in the pipeline. Will @RahulGandhi apologise to the country from the floor of the house? pic.twitter.com/KIQsWikByG — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) January 6, 2019

The defence minister also put out details of contract awarded to HAL since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014.

According to the details, an Rs 49,797-crore contract for supply of 83 light combat aircraft Tejas to the Indian Air Force (IAF) was at the technical evaluation stage.

Another contract, whose tentative size is Rs 20,000 crore, for supply of a batch of Kamov Ka 226 T helicopters was also at a similar stage.

Sitharaman further pointed out that the media report said the 'LS (Lok Sabha) record shows' that she did not claim the orders were signed and mentioned that they were in the works.

In a tweet, HAL said that the contracts for light combat aircraft and light combat helicopters are 'in advanced stages' and that it has taken an overdraft of Rs 962 crore.

"In view of the various media reports on HAL, following is clarified: HAL has taken overdraft of Rs 962 crore. With anticipated collection up to March, the cash position is expected to improve. Orders for LCA Mk1 A (83) and LCH (15) are in advanced stages," it said.



In view of the various media reports on HAL, following is clarified: HAL has taken overdraft of Rs 962 crores. With anticipated collection upto March, the cash position is expected to improve. Orders for LCA Mk1 A (83) & LCH (15) are in advanced stages.@drajaykumar_ias @PTI_News — HAL (@HALHQBLR) January 6, 2019

Congress has been targeting the government, alleging that it denied the HAL an offset contract under the Rafale deal with France’s Dassault Aviation -- a charge the government has denied.

The BJP has accused the Congress of not having supported HAL during the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government and asserted that the current government is now strengthening the defence public sector undertaking (PSU).

Gandhi had on January 5 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'weakening' HAL to help his 'suit-boot' friend.