Political Pulse | BJP is the new aggregator in Indian polity

Abhinav Prakash Singh

There is just one word to describe the parliamentary election results: Narendra Modi. This was a Modi election all the way. It seems Modi was the candidate on all 543 seats. The BJP has won 303 seats, far more than the 282 it won in 2014.

The results make two things very clear: First, the BJP has emerged as the new aggregator in the Indian polity bringing together myriad castes and communities. Second, Narendra Modi is the most powerful mass leader since independence. He can sway elections like no other leader can. His popularity and credibility are rock solid. His appeal cuts across caste and religious divides. But how did he achieved this unimaginable feat? Why have the masses rallied behind him?

The dominance of caste and identity politics was in large part due to the absence of universal provision of public goods. Lack of basic service delivery in healthcare, education, electricity etc. meant intense competition between people to have access to them. Caste mobilisation thus became the natural mode of organisation and people rallied behind leaders of the respective castes who would then dispense patronage by making the state machinery work for their supporters.

But ever since Modi came to power, he has tried to ensure universal access to public goods without any thought to the identity of the beneficiaries. About 355 million bank accounts were open under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, 92.7 million toilets were built under the Swachh Bharat Mission, 72 million gas cylinders distributed to women under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, 100 million individuals availed loans under the Mudra Yojna, millions of houses were built for poor, 500 million people were covered under the Ayushman Bharat, and millions more benefited from the pension and insurance scheme. All these policies were directly pushed by the Modi.

While his detractors were busy mocking his policies and dismissing them as publicity, Modi was directly supervising the delivery of his promises. He gave a massive push to digital India by promoting the trinity of Aadhaar, Jan Dhan accounts and mobile phones. By cutting out intermediaries and bureaucratic hassles, he was able to ensure that benefits of government subsidies and other schemes fully reached the people for the first time through direct benefit transfers. All this while, the opposition was busy cracking ‘Jio phone’ jokes and opposing Aadhaar on the flimsy ground of privacy. Modi topped up his welfare push with direct income support for small and marginal farmers.

In doing so, Modi destroyed the foundation of the old politics of the caste-based patronage model and his opponents did not know what hit them. They remained stuck in the old politics of the 90s and failed to realise that their old slogans and appeals made no dent in the electorate. It was Modi all the away among the poor and lower-middle class. The more the opposition tried to personally target Modi using the shallow accusation of corruption, and now the infamous slogan of ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’, the more the masses rallied behind him. It is clear that the opposition, especially the regional satraps, will have to re-invent its politics or fade away in the pages of history.

Apart from this, Modi paid special attention to regions where the BJP has been historically weaker such as Bengal, North-East, Odisha, Kerala etc. Instead of neglecting the regions that didn’t vote for him, he paid special attention to their progress. North-East is the best example of this approach. The amount of effort the central government put to complete the pending projects in north-east is commendable.

It was belief and trust in Modi that made the public absorb the shocks of major re-structuring like GST etc. without chaos. This trust was also seen when the public solidly stood behind the prime minster during the conflict with Pakistan while the opposition committed the cardinal mistake of parroting the Pakistani narrative. The way Modi called the decades-old nuclear bluff of Pakistan raised his stature among the public beyond what the media was willing to acknowledge.

Now Modi has an even greater responsibility than earlier. People have given their absolute support to Modi to resolve the big question of the day and build a new modern India. And it is on this mandate that history will judge the 14th Prime Minister of India.