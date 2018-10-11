App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 06:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Political parties should realise gravity of situation in J-K: Mehbooba Mufti

Manaan Bashir Wani, who was pursuing PhD in Allied Geology at Aligarh Muslim University, quit studies and joined ranks of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in January this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that PhD scholar-turned militant preferring death in an encounter over life should make political parties realise the gravity of the situation and facilitate dialogue with all stakeholders to end the bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Manaan Bashir Wani, who was pursuing PhD in Allied Geology at Aligarh Muslim University, quit studies and joined ranks of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in January this year.

He was killed, along with another associate, in an encounter with security forces in Handwara area of Kupwara district this morning.

"Today a PhD scholar chose death over life & was killed in an encounter. His death is entirely our loss as we are losing young educated boys everyday," Mehbooba wrote on her Twitter handle.

"It is high time that all the political parties in the country realise the gravity of this situation and try to facilitate a solution through dialogue with all the stake holders including Pakistan to end this bloodshed," she added.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 06:34 pm

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Politics

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.