Political parties encash Rs 614 crore in October from electoral bonds

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST
Political parties have encashed electoral bonds worth over Rs 614 crore in October, data from the State Bank of India (SBI) has revealed.

Electoral bonds worth Rs 200 crore were sold by the SBI's Kolkata branch,  while Chennai and Hyderabad branches issued the same worth Rs 195 crore and Rs 140 crore, respectively, as per an Indian Express report.

As much as Rs 593 crore bonds were of the face value of Rs 1 crore each and Rs 18.90 crore bonds were of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, SBI said in response to an RTI application filed by Commodore Lokesh K Batra (Retd).

State Bank of India is the only bank authorised to sell electoral bonds.

During the last sale held in July 2021, political parties received Rs 150 crore in donations, while in April, amid elections in four states and a Union territory, SBI sold bonds worth Rs 695.34 crore.

The 18th phase of the electoral bond sale took place between October 1 and 10.

With bonds worth Rs 614 crore sold this month, political parties have received a total of Rs 7,994 crore in 18 phases, as per the report.

Electoral bonds are purchased anonymously by donors, mainly businessmen, industrialists and corporate houses, and are valid for 15 days from the date of issue.

SBI issues these bonds in denominations of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

The bank said that bonds worth around Rs 20.28 crore were not encashed and will be transferred to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

According to the provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds can be purchased by a person who is a citizen of India or entities incorporated or established in the country.

Registered political parties that have secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last election of the Lok Sabha or a legislative Assembly are eligible to receive electoral bonds.
first published: Oct 27, 2021 10:59 am

