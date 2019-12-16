Political disruptions will not affect growth: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that despite political disruptions, India will continue to see economic growth.

“The fundamentals of the economy are strong from current account deficit to the fiscal deficit to $4.6 billion in FDI. The world still sees India as one of the most attractive destinations for investment,” said Prasad at the Times Network India Economic Conclave event on December 16.

Prasad said two crore Indians have been given Rs 1.2 lakh crore in income tax returns and Rs 71,000 crore was given out in GST refunds as of November 30. Income tax collection, he said, has now crossed Rs 10 lakh crore.

He also said India is home to 25,000 startups, of which 25 are unicorns.

When asked about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said.

“The CAA does not touch any Indian in India, even if they are Muslim. It does not touch any Indian, living in India from pursuing their faith remotely, even if they are Muslim. It creates an enabling provision for Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Christians and Parsis living in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who are persecuted for their faith to come to India, and get citizenship.”

With reference to the protests and violent clashes between the police and university students against the CAA that broke out on December 15, Prasad said the violence is regrettable and also appealed for peace.

When asked about the Supreme Court AGR ruling on the telecom sector and the relief that private players sought after it, Prasad said, “There is cause for stress. We have done our best from them. From 10 instalments for spectrum payment, we have increased to 16. We have given them a benefit of Rs 42,000 crore.”