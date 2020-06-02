Policymaking should not be exposed to judicial dissection

By Shivkumar Sharma

In the past few days, there has been a rise in criticism against the Supreme Court's approach on multiple issues related to COVID-19.

Due to such incessant attacks from multiple quarters, judicial institution stands fragile against lobbying groups, activists, anti-nationals and external elements, which has transformed the Court-craft into a political ammunition. In all these diatribes and rhetoric’s, one must realize that voice of the Court is weekend, good work is smeared and the cause is lost.

Recently, Harish Salve, Senior Advocate, while lamenting on the state of the apex court, had observed that the court is equivalent to Parliament of India in power and nothing less. However, the consequence of such assumption of power was the anti-politics, which it entails. Such phenomenon till now has only been observed in the Parliament, wherein the house is divided on party-lines and was not visible in the court.

This politics and foul play are trying to vilify the judicial institution and related stakeholders.

This article explores the annals of the court records and jurisprudence to provide an explanation for such institutional degradation accelerated by some advocates, media and social media academicians against the judicial institution.

The setting

In 1970s, due to some unpardonable mistakes committed by the court like ADM Jabalpur etc., realising its gaps, came back strong in assuming powers to object to the government. This jurisprudential jump was initially narrowly tailored to address issues contextually.

Certain lawyers and activists had a merry go with the Court, in litigating private causes masquerading as public causes. Slowly, the court consolidated the power and came out as the most activist court in the world.

Added to this, there was political paralysis and the main battle ground shifted from the parliament to the courts. We see this phenomenon to have peeked in the time when the court expanded its jurisdiction to power levels beyond an elected government, like in 2G scam case, and coal mining cases.

The Supreme Court internalised its role as a policy maker and undertook to impose self-created norms. This created a class of intellectual activists in the court.

With the change in the government, brought in a stronger centralized chain, which assured its presence on the ground as well as in the court. Even the most-staunch critics agree that this government has taken decisions and has shown its public presence than any other earlier Government. Such presence, did have an effect in the court politics as well.

An institution, which was more active than the executive or the legislature, suddenly showed signs of slowing. We see in numerous cases wherein the Court realised that executive is better suited to take a call on the dynamic situation emerging, than the Court remedying every time. This realisation was long due, wherein the court migrates to its ‘default position’ of applying and interpreting law rather than to make law.

This change has not gone well with some lobbyists, who were earlier involved in policymaking through court. The slow erosion of staying contemporaneous has resulted in their aggressive efforts to target individuals, including 'judges' and 'law officers', for brow-beating them to submission.

The showdown

The lockdown brought with it a big opportunity for these lobbyists to come out with all guns blazing. The court, realising the emergency brought about by the lockdown, looked to the Government to remedy the situation and allowed it to take lead in policy making. Some of the cases concerning testing, migrant laborer welfare, were accordingly transferred to the government to consider the submissions and take a call.

In a petition filed by Prashant Bhushan, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul took on the aforesaid lawyer for social media diatribe on judges for inuring to the wisdom of the executive.

Such an incident is not an isolated event. The modus operandi is calculated and categorical and consorted. They try to harness the public opinion by continuously monitoring the conclusion prevalent in media. There are many others, who try to influence by their writings in social media and other medias, before they file cases. If they do not get the desired result, they take to media to write about the judge or the Court in the most objectionable manner. Such pseudo-intellectual game has gone on long enough to be allowed further to cripple the institution. There is no gainsaying that the atmosphere in the Court has not remained congenial anymore. These virulent manifestation of influential activists and groups have successfully created a partisan Court.

The recent events were mere manifestation of one such effort to undermine the efforts, so as to spread negativity and demean the institution.

The stand

In all the COVID cases, the stand of the Government is to allow it time to react to the emergency. If the Court directs on a policy consideration, then the Government may not be able to execute its orders in spirit, considering the short time span and requirement of resources. In this context, the Government has continuously pleaded before the Court, that it was aware of the in-convince cause to the people and would react with all might within its limitations. To access this limitations, the Courts in their view may be ill-equipped to take such call. Earlier examples cannot be compared to the present existing circumstance, wherein the entire world is facing an unexpected situation.

In all the Solicitor General’s submissions he has emphasized to have faith in the Government which will do its best to work for the welfare of the people. His concern was that the petitioners are ill equipped to bring the cause, as they are not aware of the entire ground realities and most of the petition are based on news paper articles.

A disturbing trend was the lawyers, with no expertise on handling pandemic, had absurd prayers made before the court such as 'to allow free streaming of Netflix and other applications during COVID times'. These petitions were a big and contemptuous waste of time of the Court and were filed without reading basics of law. Such work creation endeavors were strongly opposed by the Solicitor General as wastage of crucial time for the Court and Government.

On the other hand, there were petitions which were seeking policymaking decisions from the court, to allow the migrants to travel during the lockdown or to conduct COVID-19 testing on a door to door basis. Such petitions were interference into the policy realm belonging to the executive/legislature. These petitions were filed without understanding the implication of the same.

One of the consequences, if such orders were passed inuring to the wisdom of the petitioner, would be to spell doom. Despite all precautions taken by the government to transport migrants in 'Shramik trains', we are seeing a sharp spike in the cases from last ten days. If the court would have ordered such individuals to travel without any preparedness, it would have spelled a disaster for the entire country wherein there would have been more graves than men. This are the precise concerns as to why courts should not stretch their jurisdiction and the executive should be allowed to take the lead. However, these concerns are completely ignored by the activists who criticise from their ivory towers.

In this regard, Bruce Ackerman, a foremost authority on emergency and constitution, has opined that when there is a prevalence of emergency, the policy decisions to be taken can be divided into two categories; 1.) macros level and 2.) micro level. The Courts he warns, should not undertake macro-level policy making role, as it does not have sufficient inputs to rule on the same. However, the Courts should undertake a micro-level decision making role, to see whether the application of rule of law is present or not.

In this context, we may recapitulate that most of the petitions before the Supreme Court were directed at the macro-level policymaking and they were not bothered about the micro-level management of the crisis. Indeed, it was frustrating that these petitioners went behind the fame to stay relevant to utilise court to play politics at a larger level, while completely ignoring that there were specific instances which required their assistance.

Conclusion

There is a requirement for these elements to review their stand. In this situation of emergency, every one is required to contribute in a constructive manner and not to indulge in vilifying the court or its officers, who work for nation building.

The court adheres to the basic jurisprudence that during emergencies, it should allow the government to mitigate and plan for the emergency and recovery. Such decisions should be best left to be judged by the touch-stone of democracy and not by judicial dissection.

Viewed from another angle, the court furthered balanced constitutionalism. The Constitution provides for rights under Part III, to be enforced by all the organs of the Government. Accordingly, the Court cannot be understood to be the sole protector of rights, the executive and legislature have an equal burden to protect the same. However, due to excessive indulgence shown by the Courts in the past due to activist judges, the other two organs have not adequately addressed the rights issue earlier, which was later occupied by the Court. In a functioning Government scenario, the need of the hour is to imbibe ‘balanced constitutionalism’ into the executive operation, wherein they are equally responsible to uphold the rights.

As Chintan Chandrachud, in his book, states 'balanced constitutionalism' would lead to effective compliance of the Court's Orders and not just formal compliance. In this line the Court’s stand to allow the Government to address the issue in a nuanced manner, has resulted in well-prepared policy change. Now, it is left for all stake-holders, to learn from their mistakes, engage with the government in a constructive manner to ensure effective implementation of the policies to bounce back quickly from the pandemic.

(The author practices in Supreme Court)



