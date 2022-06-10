 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Policy Talk | Startups need to define their vision as an industry

Nov 17, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

In this edition of Policy Talks, Yatish Rajawat - founder of Centre for Innovation in Public Policy, a think tank that also works in the emerging technology space - talks to Harish Mehta - a veteran IT stalwart and author of The Maverick Effect which charts the journey of NASSCOM - on how startups in the country need an association that will help them widen their goals and targets.

Yatish Rajawat – What was your objective in writing the book and what do you think is its impact?

Harish Mehta - I’ll go back to say, 3 years, when I was reading books of RBI governors, IAS officers, politicians, etc. I have been involved with NASSCOM from the beginning and have seen how NASSCOM and the IT industry have evolved and how India has changed, I’m very proud of what everyone has done in this process. However, I didn’t see any of those books giving any credit to our industry - NASSCOM is not even listed anywhere, leave alone its contribution. There is an African proverb you may remember or know, “If lions had historians the tales of hunting would be different.” So that drove me to write the book about the story of how the IT industry changed. Like Dr. Sumant Rao Bhosre used to say, 1000 years of the downward spiral of India was arrested by the IT industry of India. NASSCOM was the sutradhar driving it. So that is what I used as a theme in my book. We have put our stake on the ground, let the reader decide whether the claims we’re making are right or not.

In terms of the outcome today, we’ve received a fantastic response. I was frankly expecting several challenges to come from different sources. I’m not an author or an economist or a historian. So I had to put a team together to bring in different aspects of the book. I’m very happy so far, very good response.

YR – This was very important, it had to be written. One of the roles that NASSCOM played was representing the industry and it did that quite remarkably, particularly in the early 90s when so many of these technology companies that had exited India in the late 70s and early 80s wanted to come back. What was the role NASSCOM played in that period to allow them to come in as competitors to the Indian IT industry?

HM - Very interesting question. We were providing services to let’s say Fortune 500 low-end services, let’s say some of the best of the best engineers deployed in doing this work. When the customer saw the work our people were doing, they were impressed. They would say, my god, what takes our engineer, let's say one month, these guys are doing in one week and not asking many questions and they understood. I mean phenomenal performance by our engineers. And, of course, the lower cost was very attractive, So they said why don’t we shift some of our back-office operations to India. When the proposal came to us we were a bit zapped. On the one hand, the global market was about USD 500 billion but what was exposed to us was only USD 10 billion because of so many roadblocks in the policies within India and also in the country that we were to offer our services to.. But we could see massive opportunities for us out of USD 500 billion. At least USD 100 billion was accessible provided we had a pipe and we had a Reserve Bank to cleanse up the money and allow us to set up subsidiaries. Some 100 regulations were strangulating us Now to earn their respect and their confidence, should we allow back office or not. Frankly, all of us were afraid that if they came to India they would take away our best people by paying double the salary.