App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 02:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Policy of providing buses, trains to transport migrant workers poorly implemented: P Chidambaram

Chidambaram's sharp attack on the government came over the death of 14 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. The workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train on Friday morning.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The policy of providing buses and trains to transport migrant workers was poorly designed, coordinated and implemented, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Friday, as he slammed the government for the "belated" decision on their transportation while lakhs of people had begun their trek home.

His sharp attack on the government came over the death of 14 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. The workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train on Friday morning.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

Close

"Two days ago I had tweeted why the central and state governments are oblivious of the fact that thousands of migrant workers are still trudging to their home states," Chidambaram said.

related news

"It is obvious that the transport policy of providing buses and trains to transport migrant workers was poorly designed, planned, coordinated and implemented," he said in a series of tweets.

The decision to provide buses and trains was "hopelessly belated", he alleged, adding that lakhs of persons had already begun their trek to their home states when the decision was made.

Once the policy was announced, the government should have gone to the rescue of the trekkers and provided buses or trains to them to continue their journey, the former Union minister said.

"The tragedy that happened this morning could have been avoided if governments had gone to the rescue of the migrant workers in time," Chidambaram said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 02:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #migrant workers #P Chidambaram

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | Group health insurance premiums may rise 10-15%

COVID-19 impact | Group health insurance premiums may rise 10-15%

Coronavirus lockdown | 20% auto retailers open shop, but business remains slow

Coronavirus lockdown | 20% auto retailers open shop, but business remains slow

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre mulls home quarantine for mild patients as hospitals brace for shortage of beds

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre mulls home quarantine for mild patients as hospitals brace for shortage of beds

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.