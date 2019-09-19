Policy | Govt, RBI are hard at work to lift growth. What lies ahead?

Renu Kohli

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have taken many steps to arrest the ongoing downturn as GDP growth plunged to 5 per cent for the June quarter. Will these revive growth ahead? Or could it be a case of blank firing? Answers to these are of utmost import, going forward. However, these are neither straightforward nor easy.

It all depends on whether the anticipated response of intermediaries, consumers and businesses materialise. There’s always a risk that these may veer off the expected path or there could be even non-response. Exploring possibilities is useful to understand how long the measures may take for impact and what difference they make for the outlook.

The RBI, which eased its benchmark rate by 35 basis points in early August, moved swiftly after the August 30 GDP data release to ensure banks pick up its cue. It directed them to link all new floating rate loans for housing, auto and MSMEs to an external benchmark from October 1. The central bank also moved to expand supply, lowering risk weights for consumer credit — excluding credit cards — to 100 per cent from 125 per cent earlier and raising banks’ loan exposure limit to an NBFC to 20 per cent of tier-I capital from 15 per cent before.

The impact depends on how stressed financial intermediaries respond. Credit and deposit growth both slowed 10.24 per cent and 9.73 per cent, respectively, most recently. Small savings with higher returns are attracting more funds. Back to the wall, banks are reportedly unhappy with the benchmarking diktat and likely to charge higher spreads to protect their margins.

NBFCs, the larger players in retail lending until recently, are much more stressed. They have compressed lending while a new wave of downgrades and defaults has recently begun. On the other side, household balance sheets are leveraged higher and future incomes are not expected to increase; a not quite conducive condition for consumers to resume borrowing meaningfully.

However, the extent and distribution of stress is not well understood — possibly, those on the margin could return to banks. It is the balance of responses on either side that will determine impact of the monetary stimulus. However, note the heavy dependence on public sector banks!

The government’s sector-specific and other measures come in four instalments: First, it rolled back the contentious surcharge levied in July, ‘criminal offence’ treatment of CSR violations and one-time registration fee on motor vehicles. It also provided support measures for auto, MSMEs, infrastructure, capital markets and banks, including Rs 70,000 crore recapitalisation, and assured stakeholders a friendlier and easier tax regime.

Then, the government relaxed FDI norms for single-brand retail, contract manufacturing and coal mining, along with the announcement of new medical colleges to be set up. A major consolidation of public sector banks with some governance changes followed.

Export and housing sector measures are the latest: A Rs 20,000-crore package to complete affordable housing projects that haven’t soured plus relaxed access to overseas financing, lower interest rates (linked to 10-year bond) for public servants to buy houses, a new and revised duty-tax refund scheme for exporters with quicker GST refunds, cheaper export credit from better risk cover, easier priority lending norms, improved port efficiency and shopping festivals to increase market access.

The impact of FDI-related initiatives, bank consolidation and the like are better seen as medium-to-long term, and not so visible. Lower interest and transaction costs for exports should elicit a positive response from small-medium sized firms, subject to world demand conditions that are not favourable at this point.

Housing projects of value should benefit from the last-mile funding, but with a lag – the shared fund between the government and outside investors is to be set up. These also depend on strength of consumer demand among other factors. Reaction from realty firms has not been enthusing, suggesting that the measures are inadequate.

Notably, all these announcements have not succeeded in turning around sentiment or the environment. Why is that? One reason could be the large gap in expectations and actual measures. Businesses have demanded tax cuts, but the government has refrained from any fiscal stimulus. Another reason could be the depth or severity of the downturn, which seems to have been building up for a long time.

When economic conditions are such – banks, corporates and households are all stressed – it requires substantial and prolonged heavy-lifting for improvement. We must also add to this the economic drag from reduced public capex to be frontloaded this year. Even state governments are cutting capex and pruning budgets, e.g. 20 per cent cut by Telangana recently.

The complex interplay between agents’ responses and myriad pulls and pressures makes it harder to assess how demand conditions could evolve ahead. At this point, these do not seem inspiring enough for a meaningful revival.

