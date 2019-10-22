Policy | Don’t waste the childhood of India’s children

Varsha Pillai

Irony is perhaps the best way to describe the country that is India. We are after all poised to be country that will reap the demographic dividend that is set to drive the economy towards the $1 trillion benchmark, we are also the country that recently planned the mission to the moon and we are also the country that today ranks a dubious 102 in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) table out of 117 nations, way behind our neighbours — Pakistan (94), Bangladesh (88) and Sri Lanka (66).

Even among the BRICS members, India fares the worst, China is ranked 25. The report also states that only 9.6 per cent of children in India between the ages of six months to around two years are fed ‘minimum acceptable diet’ which includes a combination of minimum dietary frequency along with dietary diversity. The GHI, released by Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide, is based on four key indicators, which broadly includes undernourishment, child wasting, child stunting and child mortality. The 2019 report places India among 45 countries that have serious levels of hunger.

Even as there bound to be counter-arguments from the side of the government on the way the GHI is calculated and how in fact actually India maybe performing better than the index report states, what needs to be focused on is the fact that stunting and wasting of children in India continues unabated, and, therefore, requires immediate attention.

Not differing from the GHI, is the recently released ‘2019 State of the World’s Children’ report by UNICEF stated that “in India, every second child is affected by some form of malnutrition.” The report cited poverty, urbanisation and climate change as some of the factors that are affecting poor diet. Interestingly, the UNICEF report also states the unhealthy food snacking habits of urban India, which in turn has influenced food choices of children and can be also be witnessed in rural India as well.

The most widely- and globally-recognised measure of under-nutrition is stunting (which measures the required height as per age) and wasting (which measures the required weight for height). Wasting refers to a process of severe weight loss related to either disease or starvation. The implications of stunting and wasting are serious and can have long-term impact for children.

The 2015-2016 National Family Health Survey denotes a decline in stunting among children under the age of five years, however it is notable that it also has denoted an increase in wasting among children. The Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) is tasked with tackling under-nutrition through supplementary nutritional provisions. The ICDS centres, aka Anganwadi centres, across India are supposed to be giving take-home rations for children under the age of three years and cooked meals children over three years of age.

The Anganwadi worker is also in charge of the growth chart, where notes the measurement of the weight of the children as per age. The system ensures that an identified wasted or severely-wasted child is referred to the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) where the child is treated. While this is at best a temporary solution, what is needed is a community-based mechanism to check wasting at the right time to ensure no relapse of such instances. This also means that all socio-economic aspects need to be taken into consideration to address under-nutrition.

The Government of India is well aware of the risks of malnutrition and has also announced some measures to tackle it. The recent initiative of the Poshan Abhiyan (National Nutrition Mission) has a vision to make India free from malnutrition by 2022 by ensuring drastic reduction in stunting and under-nutrition. The Poshan Abhiyan aims to implement the mission starting with 315 districts, followed by 235 districts in the next phase and so on.

However, while these interventions are more than welcome, the state machinery needs to be geared up at the district levels to ensure effective implementation at the earliest at top priority. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have under its Goal of Zero Hunger set a global target for all counties to reduce child wasting under five per cent and ensuring that India meets this target will require enhanced evidence-based interventions in both policies and programme implementation.