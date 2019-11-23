App
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Policeman climbs water tank, attempts suicide in Hyderabad

The ASI reached the top of the water tank located near a police station and set himself ablaze even as other police personnel there tried to persuade him to come down

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
High drama unfolded on November 22 as a Hyderabad Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police in Hyderabad climbed a water tank and attempted self-immolation before his colleagues put off the fire and hospitalised him, police said.

The ASI reached the top of the water tank located near a police station, from where he had been transferred and doused himself with petrol. Even as other police personnel there tried to persuade him to come down, he set himself ablaze.

Two policemen who managed to reach him immediately extinguished the fire with water in the tank, brought him down and rushed him to a private hospital, police said.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat spoke to his family members and also the doctors at the hospital, they said. Though the reason for his action was yet to be ascertained, his family members made some allegations against a police inspector, police said without elaborating.

The Inspector and a constable were attached to the city police headquarters by the Commissioner, who has also ordered a detailed inquiry by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, they added.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 10:18 am

tags #India #Police

