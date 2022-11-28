Police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala attacked

A police van carrying Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner, was attacked by some weapon-wielding people outside the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini where he was taken for a polygraph test on Monday, sources said.

The vehicle was driven out of the spot while the attackers were detained and their weapons seized, the police said, adding the incident took place around 6.45 pm.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar, and cut her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17.

On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court On November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.