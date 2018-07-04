App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Police treating accused like animals: Hyderabad HC

The police asked for two more weeks on July 3 to file the affidavit, but the bench refused

The Hyderabad High Court has refused to give more time to the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police to file an affidavit explaining why the police had paraded an accused.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, a bench compromising Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice G Shyam Prasad had asked the police to explain the parading of an accused at press conferences, on June 21.

The police asked for two more weeks for filing the affidavit on July 3 but the bench refused.

“You are treating the accused suspects as animals, which is why you are allowing them before the media without any respect to their Right to Privacy, which is a fundamental right. We will grant only a week’s time to you to file the affidavit as per our earlier direction,” the bench said.

The bench adjourned the matter for a week.

Kavati Sagar had filed a petition questioning the parading and humiliation of his mother by the police. His counsel had produced pictures of the accused being held by the neck and other pictures which showed police behaviour with the victim.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 04:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Right to Privacy

