English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Police seize 'provocative' decoration material on Shiv Sena split at Kalyan Ganesh pandal

    The seizure included the cutouts put out as the decoration display for the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival which began on Wednesday.

    PTI
    August 31, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    Police on Wednesday seized ”objectionable and provocative” decoration material related to a recent split in Shiv Sena at a Ganesh pandal in Kalyan city in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said.


    The seizure included the cutouts put out as the decoration display for the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival which began on Wednesday.


    Vijay Tarun Mandal president Vijay Salvi said the action by the police was unwarranted and amounted to ”autocracy”. ”Every year we display various topics at our pandal and this year’s theme was the split in Shiv Sena.


    The police action is ’Hitlersahi’,” he alleged and added that the Mandal will not celebrate the Ganesh festival this year as a mark of protest. ”


    The Mandal has been celebrating the festival for the last 58 years. He claimed the organisers had shown the decorative display to the police earlier and even made certain changes as directed.

    Close

    Related stories


    A Kalyan police officer said the Vijay Tarun Mandal had indulged in such provocative and objectionable decorations in the past also. A case has been registered against officials of the Vijay Tarun Mandal.

    Senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs had rebelled against the party leadership in June, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Shinde became the chief minister on June 30 with the help of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    PTI
    Tags: #Maharashtra #provocative #Shiv Sena
    first published: Aug 31, 2022 06:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.