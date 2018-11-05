App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 10:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Police seize 3,500 kg firecrackers in Delhi; 26 arrested

Giving details, the police official said out of the 29 cases registered, three cases were filed in east Delhi and three persons were arrested, while five cases were registered in northeast Delhi and five persons were arrested.

The Delhi Police has seized over 3,500 kg of firecrackers from various parts of the city since October 23 and arrested 26 persons for storing them without license.

The police have also registered 29 cases following the Supreme Court order on sale of old firecrackers, a senior police official said on November 5.

Two days before Diwali, the national capital recorded its worst air quality of the season on November 5, with the pollution levels inching towards "severe plus emergency" category due to a change in wind direction and rampant stubble burning in neighbouring states.

Authorities predict the air quality to worsen during Diwali as they say burning firecrackers will spike air pollution to 'very severe' levels.

According to police, 3,847 kg of firecrackers have been seized from various parts of the city.

The police seized 1,045 kg firecrackers from Shahdara, 1,688 kg from west Delhi, 659 kg from north Delhi, 227 kg from east Delhi, 72 kg from south-east Delhi, 96 packets from outer Delhi, 54 kg from northeast Delhi, 37 kg from Dwarka and 64 kg of firecrackers from Delhi's southwest district so far.

In total, 29 cases have been registered and 26 persons were arrested for storing firecrackers without licence, a senior police official said.

Further elaborating, the official said two cases were registered in Shahdara in which three persons were arrested, while three cases were registered in north Delhi in which three persons were arrested.

While in southeast Delhi, three cases were registered and one person was arrested. In west Delhi, eight cases were registered and eight persons were arrested.

In Dwarka district, two cases were registered and two people were arrested, the officer said.

Two cases were registered in outer Delhi and one case was registered in southwest Delhi. A person was arrested in this connection, he added.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 10:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

